SkinSpirit Launches Give $50, Get $50 Referral Program: A Win-Win for Loyal Customers and Friends

SkinSpirit has introduced a new Give $50, Get $50 referral program that rewards both loyal clients and their friends. This medspa referral reward makes it easier to share trusted skincare and aesthetic treatments while enjoying added savings.

WAYZATA, Minn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkinSpirit, a premium medical aesthetics provider with more than 60 clinics nationwide, has launched its Friends & Benefits (FAB) referral program that offers a Give $50, Get $50 offer. This new medspa referral discount initiative rewards both parties and reflects SkinSpirit's long-standing belief that its clients are its strongest advocates.

Known as a one-stop destination for injectables, skincare and body treatments, SkinSpirit has built its reputation on expert providers, personalized treatment plans and natural-looking results. The clinic offers services including Botox, Dysport, fillers, facials, peels, microneedling and laser hair removal, as well as complimentary consultations to help clients create treatment plans tailored to their individual goals.

How Does SkinSpirit's Give $50, Get $50 Referral Program Work?

Existing clients can refer a friend and earn $50 in FAB rewards when that friend completes their first treatment. The referred friend receives $50 toward their first service.

SkinSpirit has made the process simple. Clients can either ask their friends to mention their name during their first appointment or use the company's online referral system. After logging into their account, clients can access the "Refer a Friend" section, copy their unique referral link and share it directly.

The referral reward is automatically applied when clients meet the eligibility requirements. According to the program terms, referrals must be new clients, and the offer cannot be combined with other discounts. FAB rewards have no cash value, with $1 in FAB rewards equivalent to $1 in account credit.

The FAB referral program was created to recognize client loyalty while making it easier for new guests to discover SkinSpirit through personal recommendations. As interest in medspa loyalty programs grows, this program provides an easy way for clients to introduce others to treatments and providers they already know and trust.

About SkinSpirit

Founded in 2003, SkinSpirit is a leading provider of medical aesthetics services with over 60 nationwide clinics. The company offers injectable, skincare and body treatments through expert providers committed to delivering safe, effective, medically proven care. With complimentary consultations, personalized treatment plans and a focus on natural-looking results, SkinSpirit helps clients find joy in their skincare journey and confidence in their care.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, SkinSpirit, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://skinspirit.com

SOURCE SkinSpirit