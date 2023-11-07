Skip the Gas, Oil, Sparkplug and Hard Starts With New WORXNitro 40V 20 Inch Snow Blower

This winter, save the shoveling for the youngsters and consider stepping up to the new WORXNitro 40V Power Share 20 in. Snow Blower with brushless motor. This mobile machine helps manage snow falls up to 10 in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This winter, save the shoveling for the youngsters and consider stepping up to the new WORXNitro 40V Power Share 20 in. Snow Blower with brushless motor. This mobile machine helps manage snow falls up to 10 in.

There are no gas, oil or sparkplug or costly tune-ups with this single-stage cordless snow blower. That means there are no worries about gas and carburetors going bad at the beginning of the season or between snowfalls. This snow blower is hassle free with its push-button start. The portable snow blower can hurl dry snow up to 20 ft. through its 180º adjustable discharge chute with deflector.

WORX combines two 20V, 4.0Ah max lithium batteries to deliver 40V of power. The machine's dependable, highly-efficient brushless motor provides up to 50 percent longer run time, 25 percent more power and 10 times longer life than standard brushed motors. The brushless motor runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors, resulting in smooth, reliable operation. The snow blower's brushless motor has a no-load speed of 2300 rpm.

The 20V batteries are compatible with up to 100 other WORX® 20V, 40V and 80V DIY and lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost-savings and convenience.

The snow blower's auger is 20 in. wide and 10 in. high to churn up and lift snow from its path. The discharge chute's rotating handle enables the user to rotate the chute 180°. The chute's adjustable deflector directs the trajectory of the snow, with a throw distance of 20 ft.

The 41.9 lbs. snow blower features a fully-collapsible handle and a convenient built-in carrying handle for easy storage or transport. The machine's 8 in. wheels provide traction and mobility. Dual front LED lights provide visibility at dusk and nighttime operation. The LEDs automatically go on once the snow blower is powered on and the bail handle is squeezed.

Ideal conditions for the cordless snow blower are freshly fallen, dry fluffy snow. For wet snow conditions, remove the snow in intervals to avoid motor strain. The snow blower's maximum depth capacity is 10 in. However, during heavy snow falls run the snow blower in stages to reduce the load. Also, when positioning the discharge chute, note the wind's direction so the snow isn't thrown back in the direction of the operator or path being cleared.

Municipal snow plows leave clumps of snow at the end of the drive. The end of the driveway is the most arduous task for a snow blower. This is where snow plows tend to leave heavy snow and chunks of ice. To avoid these from getting into the snow blower's path, consider remove them with a shovel before proceeding.

The two WORX 20V, 4.0Ah max lithium batteries are seated side-by-side in a sealed compartment. An external indicator displays how much power remains before both batteries need charging. A 4-amp dual-port battery charger is included, and takes 2 hours to bring both batteries to a full charge. Run time varies based on snow removal conditions. When not in use, it's recommended to bring the batteries inside the house until needed. Prolonged cold temperatures can affect a battery's performance.

The WORXNitro 40V Power Share 20 in. Snow Blower (WG471, $439.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Lowes.com, Walmart.com and Amazon. The snow blower includes 2, 20V 4.0Ah batteries and a 4 amp dual-port charger. The snow blower is covered by the WORX five-year limited warranty.

