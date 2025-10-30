Skip the stress, savor the feast--Popolo Catering makes celebrating easy

Next to summer garden parties and barbecues, holiday entertaining is one of the most popular times of year for entertaining. Post this

Entertaining a large group or looking for side dishes to complement a home-cooked meal? Popolo's holiday a la carte offerings include selections of everything on the complete menu, plus a delicious sweet potato casserole, ham, and more.

Thanksgiving meals are available to preorder now for pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and noon. Watch the website for the Christmas menu!

Next to summer garden parties and barbecues, holiday entertaining is one of the most popular times of year for parties. The popular wedding magazine "Brides" reports that the holidays, especially December and February lead the rest of the year for marriage proposals. How romantic is that? A marriage proposal surrounded by family and friends? What better way to feed guests at a holiday engagement party than with food from San Luis Obispo's award-winning caterer, Popolo Catering?

Hosts are not limited to Popolo's holiday menus. The Popolo team has been catering weddings and other events since 2006, and before that, co-owner Leon Castillo had been serving meals and catering since 1986. Today, Popolo Catering is a family-operated business headed by Leon and Kat Castillo. Other family members occupy key staff positions in the busy company.

Red oak barbecued tri-tip is a Popolo chart-topper. More barbecue options and the full a la carte catering menu are available on the Popolo Catering website. A la carte selections include prime rib, steak and pork, Italian and Mexican options, seafood options, sides, salads, appetizers, and more. There's also a free quote estimator to help plan menus for any event, any time of the year, for delivery anywhere on California's Central Coast!

The San Luis Obispo-based catering company caters everything from breakfast meetings, brunch or lunch with friends or coworkers, and formal sit-down dinners for weddings, anniversaries, and other special events. Their mobile setup gets them to the party with everything needed to serve and feed every guest. The staff's commitment to working closely with their clients, attention to detail, and providing the best service has made Popolo the leading caterer for the Central Coast from Santa Barbara to Big Sur.

Popolo Catering

1605 Calle Joaquin

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

(805) 543-9543

