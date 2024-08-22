Skoletube and ScreenPal Renew Long-term Partnership With Launch of New ScreenPal SDK

"As video creation becomes more and more popular in the classroom, ScreenPal's robust toolset combined with strong data privacy and security makes content creation easy and accessible for more and more students and teachers." Marcus Bennick, CEO of Skoletube Post this

"I'm thrilled to be extending our partnership and offering new features to teachers and students through Skoletube," said SkoleTube CEO Marcus Bennick. "ScreenPal was one of our earliest partners and is the best screen recorder we have. As video creation becomes more and more popular in the classroom, ScreenPal's robust toolset combined with strong data privacy and security makes content creation easy and accessible for more and more students and teachers."

"We are excited to further our collaboration with Skoletube, unlocking new avenues for educational content creation across Denmark's primary schools. Launching our ScreenPal SDK signifies a pivotal moment in this partnership, allowing us to seamlessly integrate ScreenPal's robust video creation tools into Skoletube. Together, we're setting a new standard for digital education, enabling creativity and learning to flourish in a secure environment." - Matt Champagne, CEO of ScreenPal

The ScreenPal integration provides an enhanced educational video creation experience for schools using the Skoletube platform. Teachers can quickly record lessons, document classroom processes, and turn existing slides into presentation videos. Students can easily create video projects and reflections without sharing personal data.

ScreenPal's secure native apps for Windows, macOS, Chromebook, iOS and Android are designed to meet the diverse learning needs of Denmark with easy to use tools for creators. .

With the power of ScreenPal now available through Skoletube, Danish students and teachers are empowered to produce compelling and engaging educational video content like never before.

About Skoletube

Skoletube is a secure digital media creation and consumption platform for education. Available in more than 90% of Danish primary schools, Skoletube offers students and teachers easy online access to apps and tools for creating, editing, and sharing digital media in a secure, student-safe environment. For more information, visit: https://laerit.dk/skoletube/

About ScreenPal

ScreenPal helps companies, educational institutions, and individuals create compelling and interactive video content for knowledge sharing, training, teaching, and learning in any environment. The end-to-end solution empowers everyone to capture, create and edit videos and images, as well as host, manage and share content from our secure cloud-based platform. ScreenPal is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, Wash. For more information and media assets, visit https://screenpal.com.

