Skoulas DDS - The SF Cosmetic Dentist is a highly awarded dental practice that specializes in cosmetic dentistry and advanced dental care. The practice offers patients a full range of services, including porcelain veneers, composite veneers, teeth whitening, Invisalign® clear braces, dental implants, porcelain crowns, and more. The practice has been recognized by the media and the city for its leadership in dental care and is a trusted resource for patients, including by the SF Leadership Chamber of Commerce in 2018.

The practice is led by Dr. Antigone Skoulas, a San Francisco native, a past lecturer at the UCLA School of Dentistry, and an active member of multiple professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, American Academy of Clear Aligners, Academy of General Dentistry, and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Skoulas is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality of care and has earned a reputation as an expert in cosmetic dentistry and smile design.

"I'm passionate about the art of dentistry and believe that every person should have a beautiful smile," said Dr. Skoulas. "Taking care of your teeth is essential to your overall health and well-being, and I'm committed to providing you with the best possible dental care."

Dr. Skoulas is joined by a team of registered dental assistants, hygienists, and office staff who are equally committed to providing patients with quality care in a comfortable environment. The practice offers a full range of general dentistry services and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including digital radiography, intraoral cameras, and state-of-the-art scanners. Services provided by Skoulas DDS - The SF Cosmetic Dentist include:

Cosmetic dentistry: Full-mouth restoration, Smile makeovers, teeth whitening, Invisalign, crowns, and bridges

Restorative dentistry: Dental fillings, root canals, dental implants, porcelain restorations, metal-free restorations, aesthetic contouring, and tooth bonding

Preventative dentistry: Dental cleanings, oral exams, diagnostics, cancer screening, Botox for TMJ

Sedation dentistry: Dental sedation, conscious sedation, and IV anesthesia for dental procedures.

Veneers: Ceramic, porcelain, and composite veneers.

Oral surgery: Tooth extraction, Gum Contouring, oral biopsy, and surgical planning

Implant dentistry: Dental implants for missing teeth or full-mouth reconstruction.

