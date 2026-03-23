Sky Support AI Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Sky Support AI through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted AI solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products
MIAMI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sky Support AI today announced the availability of the Sky Support AI platform in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Sky Support AI customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.
Sky Support AI is an enterprise-grade platform designed for airports, airlines, and travel organizations seeking to modernize passenger engagement and reduce operational friction. Built natively on Microsoft Azure, the solution delivers real-time multilingual passenger assistance, precise indoor navigation, and operational analytics across mobile and web platforms. By improving access to contextual information during delays, gate changes, and disruptions, Sky Support AI helps organizations enhance passenger satisfaction while reducing contact center volume and support overhead.
"Availability in Microsoft Marketplace represents an important milestone for Sky Support AI," said Matthew Listach, Founder and CEO of Sky Support AI. "Organizations in aviation and travel are looking for scalable, secure solutions that can be deployed quickly and integrated seamlessly into their existing digital ecosystems. By building on Microsoft Azure and making our platform available through Marketplace, we're helping enterprise customers accelerate deployment while maintaining governance and compliance standards."
"Microsoft Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Microsoft Marketplace helps solutions like Sky Support AI reach more customers and markets."
Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet business objectives. Customers can choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to their unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.
Learn more about Sky Support AI on its page on the Microsoft Marketplace.
About Sky Support AI
Sky Support AI is an enterprise AI platform built for airports, airlines, and enterprise travel organizations. The company delivers multilingual digital concierge capabilities, indoor navigation, and operational intelligence designed to reduce friction across the traveler journey. Built on Microsoft Azure and available through Microsoft Marketplace, Sky Support AI enables rapid deployment, enterprise-grade security alignment, and scalable digital modernization.
Media Contact
Matthew Listach, Sky Support AI, 1 786-309-4895, [email protected], https://www.skysupportai.com/
SOURCE Sky Support AI
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