Skybox Datacenters CEO Rob Morris Announced as Finalist for EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award

Rob Morris, CEO of Texas-based Skybox Datacenters, is selected as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year® Southwest Award.

DALLAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skybox Datacenters CEO Rob Morris is a finalist for Ernst & Young LLP's (EY US) prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award, the organization has announced. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities.

Morris, co-founder of the prominent hyperscale data center developer, owner and operator, is among the CEOs and founders representing 42 companies chosen for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside such a remarkable group of innovators," said Morris, of Texas-based Skybox Datacenters. "Data centers are the backbone of our digital economy and we're proud to drive the development and infrastructure that enable them. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we remain focused on building what's next—together with our clients, communities, and industry partners."

Skybox is ranked among the top 10 data center developers in North America. Morris has 16 years of experience in mission critical facility design and construction with a unique focus in high performance computing for machine learning and core computing.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21st during a special celebration in Dallas and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Skybox Datacenters

Skybox Datacenters is a national data center developer, owner, and operator headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a customer-centric approach, Skybox delivers purpose-built, mission critical facilities for speculative, campus, powered shell, turn-key, and build-to-suit project capabilities through an active development and operations teams across the United States. For more information, visit skyboxdatacenters.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

