Skybox Datacenters Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship // CEO Rob Morris Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside such an impressive group of forward-thinking individuals," said Morris, who co-founded Texas-based Skybox Datacenters in 2014. "Data centers are essential to our modern economy and way of life, and we're proud to be at the forefront of hyperscale data center development. As high-performance computing, AI, and machine learning continue to advance, I'm excited for the future impact we can make together in this transformative industry."

"I am thrilled to recognize Rob Morris as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Rob and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year's cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences."

In its 13th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Skybox Datacenters

Skybox Datacenters is a national data center developer, owner, and operator headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a customer-centric approach, Skybox delivers purpose-built, mission critical facilities for speculative, campus, powered shell, turn-key, and build-to-suit project capabilities through an active development and operations teams across the United States. For more information, visit skyboxdatacenters.com

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

