SkyConnect CEO Wayne Chambers Acquires ResearchFirst, Inc.; Company to Continue Strong Growth Under New Leadership

Acquisition ensures continuity, stability, and a seamless leadership transition as ResearchFirst enters its next chapter under new ownership.

GULFPORT, Miss., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResearchFirst, Inc. (RFI) announced today that it has been acquired by Wayne Chambers, CEO of SkyConnect, one of DIRECTV's top-performing MDU dealers. This transition coincides with the retirement of RFI Founder and CEO Ellis D. Hill, who will step down on December 31, 2025, after more than 50 years of leadership across the military and telecommunications industries.

As part of the acquisition, the company will operate going forward as RFI Utah LLC, doing business as ResearchFirst, maintaining the same brand identity, services, and team.

Hill and Chambers have known each other for more than five years, building both a strong professional partnership and a personal friendship rooted in shared values of faith, family, and service. Their relationship began through Chambers' leadership of SkyConnect, which has earned DIRECTV's Dealer of the Year award in 11 of the last 12 years.

"Our friendship and mutual respect made this transition a very natural and positive step," Hill said. "Wayne's leadership record speaks for itself, and his commitment to his partners and teams aligns perfectly with the values that built ResearchFirst."

Chambers announced that Charlie Conway, currently Chief Operating Officer of ResearchFirst, will become Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026. Conway joined RFI in May 2023 after leadership roles with DIRECTV, Acision, Comverse, and Verizon. Chambers and Conway share more than ten years of professional collaboration.

Hill expressed his full support for the succession: "Having worked with Charlie for more than 30 years, I could not imagine a better leader to guide ResearchFirst into the future. Wayne and Charlie together bring stability, vision, and a deep understanding of our industry."

Chambers emphasized operational continuity and a smooth transition. "ResearchFirst will continue business-as-usual. Our clients, partners, and employees can expect the same high-quality service and professionalism they've always received."

ResearchFirst will also continue its long-standing annual industry events each spring. Planning is already underway for the ResearchFirst 2026 Broadband Seminar, which will serve as a special farewell celebration honoring founder Ellis D. Hill and his decades of service to the industry.

As RFI Utah LLC d/b/a ResearchFirst moves forward under Chambers' ownership and Conway's leadership, the company remains committed to the values and client-first culture established by Hill for nearly four decades.

Media Contact

Lauren Roux, ResearchFirst, 1 228-234-4373, [email protected], https://www.researchfirst.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE ResearchFirst