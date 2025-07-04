SKYDAN Equity Partners Launches "Buy Before You Sell" Program, Empowering Homeowners to Move Seamlessly

"Millions of homeowners face the stress of having to sell before buying—or risk losing out on their dream home" Post this

This has a number of benefits for qualifying homeowners:

NO MONTHLY PAYMENT: You get access to your equity with no monthly payments and no additional debt, allowing you to qualify for your next home

Competitive Advantage: Clients can place offers without contingencies, boosting chances in hot markets.

One Move, Not Two: Move directly into the new home before selling the existing one—no temporary housing or chaotic double moves.

Maximize Sale Price: With no rush to sell, clients can prep and stage their home, often increasing final sale prices.

Guided Journey: Full support from SKYDAN on equity unlocking, closing logistics, and home sale prep and marketing.

How It Works

Qualify & Enroll: Homeowners apply; SKYDAN assesses equity and eligibility.

Buy New Home: SKYDAN advances part of the home's equity to support a strong, contingency-free offer.

Transition Smoothly: Move into the new property seamlessly.

Sell on Your Terms: SKYDAN can assist in staging, listing, and selling the original home—typically within six months to two years.

Settle Equities: Upon sale, clients repay the equity advance and retain remaining proceeds.

"Millions of homeowners face the stress of having to sell before buying—or risk losing out on their dream home," said James Stillo, President & CEO of SKYDAN Group. "Our 'Buy Before You Sell' program removes that barrier, empowering families to move on their terms and secure top dollar on their sale."

Since 2004, SKYDAN has invested over $25 million purchasing homes, enabling homeowners to address financial situations while staying in their property with the option to later reclaim ownership, or sell on favorable terms. This new program and other recent expansions mark a continued commitment to building homeowner-driven solutions.

About SKYDAN Equity Partners

SKYDAN Equity Partners is a mid‑western sale‑leaseback pioneer with an A+ BBB rating. The company specializes in helping homeowners access equity on their own terms—empowering homeowners to either buy back or sell later.

