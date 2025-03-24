SKYDAN Expands Home Sale/Leaseback Program to Arizona and Florida

"For years, we've helped Midwest families access their home-equity wealth and find financial freedom, and now we can bring that same opportunity to homeowners in Arizona and Florida! This will allow more homeowners to make the most out of their homes and access the wealth they've built." Post this

Since 2004, SKYDAN's unique home sale/leaseback program has helped individuals to pay down debts and other life expenses without worrying about interest rates, loan terms, and other pitfalls that come with traditional lending.

Through this program, homeowners across the Midwest and beyond have been able to rebuild their credit, pay off debts, and improve their overall financial standing, all while staying in their homes. Because of its impact, SKYDAN services are now expanding into Arizona and Florida.

"We're thrilled about the expansion and excited to bring our home equity solutions to homeowners in Arizona and Florida," says James Stillo, President & CEO of SKYDAN, "For years, we've helped Midwest families access their home-equity wealth and find financial freedom, and now we can bring that same opportunity to homeowners in Arizona and Florida! Bringing our services to new states will allow us to continue our mission on a larger scale, helping more homeowners make the most out of their homes and access the wealth they've built."

With policy and administration changes affecting economic conditions across the board, helping homeowners keep the life they've built in their community, despite job loss or loss of income, has never been more critical.

To learn more details about this unique program, visit www.skydanequity.com.

About SKYDAN Equity Partners, LLC

SKYDAN is the original sale/leaseback program helping homeowners access their equity in the Chicagoland area since 2004. SKYDAN's mission is to help customers access home-equity wealth and to provide an easy alternative to traditional bank loans. SKYDAN is not a bank or mortgage company offering credit but a real estate investment company partnering with qualified homeowners.

Media Contact

James Stillo, SKYDAN, 1 877-475-9326, [email protected], https://skydanequity.com/

SOURCE SKYDAN