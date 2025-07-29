SKYDAN Expands Home Sale/Leaseback Program to Georgia and Tennessee

"We couldn't be happier about the expansion and excited to bring our home equity solutions to new communities in Georgia and Tennessee." Post this

The program has offered relief to families who have been turned away by banks, helping them pay down debts and improve their credit score all without having to leave the community they love. That impact is now driving SKYDAN's expansion into new regions.

"We couldn't be happier about the expansion and excited to bring our home equity solutions to new communities in Georgia and Tennessee," says James Stillo, President & CEO of SKYDAN. "We've helped hundreds of Midwest families gain financial freedom, and now we can bring that same opportunity to more homeowners across the South! Bringing our services to these new states will allow us to carry out our mission on a larger scale, helping more families unlock the wealth they've built in their homes."

As policy and economic changes continue to impact households nationwide, helping homeowners keep the life they've built in their community, despite job loss or lowered income, has never been more critical. SKYDAN aims to be a lifeline for these families navigating financial uncertainty.

To learn more details about this unique program, visit www.skydanequity.com.

About SKYDAN Equity Partners, LLC

Since 2004, SKYDAN's original sale/leaseback program has helped Chicagoland homeowners access their equity. SKYDAN's mission is to make home-equity wealth accessible and to provide a simple alternative to traditional bank loans. SKYDAN is not a bank or mortgage company offering credit; it's a real estate investment company that partners directly with qualified homeowners.

Media Contact

James Stillo, SKYDAN Equity Partners, 1 877-475-9326, [email protected], https://skydanequity.com/

SOURCE SKYDAN Equity Partners