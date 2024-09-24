SkyDance Vascular Announces Landmark Study Highlighting the Potential Benefits of the Osprey PIVC in Reducing Vein Trauma

"... I'm genuinely excited about this re-imagined catheter design and its potential to make meaningful improvements in PIVC outcomes," Matt Gibson, RN, CRNI, VA-BC Post this

The study, co-authored by Amit Bahl, MD, S. Matthew Gibson, RN, CRNI, VA-BC, and Alexis Walton, demonstrates how SkyDance Vascular's proprietary Directional Flow Technology optimizes the infusion process, offering advantages over traditional PIVCs. This advancement represents a critical step toward improving patient outcomes in emergency and hospital care settings.

Study Highlights:

The Osprey PIVC's off-axis catheter tip demostrated a reduction of infusates direct contact with the vein wall compared to traditional PIVCs.

Infusate flow angles showed marked improvement, with the Osprey exhibiting a 7.61° angle away from the vein wall versus 0.20° angle with standard catheters.

The study indicated this may reduce mechanical insults to the vessel.

Matt Gibson, a vascular access expert and CEO of Vascular Access Consulting, LLC, commented on the findings saying "The directional flow tipping of the Osprey, by SkyDance Vascular, embodies a new way of thinking about PIVCs. PIVC-related phlebitis, infiltration, and thrombus continue to be real issues. This study clearly demonstrates evidence of a novel catheter flow pattern that may positively affect these issues. I'm genuinely excited about this re-imagined catheter design and its potential to make meaningful improvements in PIVC outcomes."

SkyDance Vascular's Chief Medical Officer, Mike Anstett, also emphasized the importance of the study: "Our team at SkyDance Vascular is dedicated to proving value through research. This most recent peer-reviewed study highlights the OspreyIV catheter's benefits over traditional designs, reinforcing our commitment to re-imagining peripheral vascular access, while striving to improve patient outcomes."

This study adds to the growing body of research supporting SkyDance Vascular's mission to revolutionize vascular access devices. The Osprey PIVC aims to improve dwell times, therapy completion rates, and patient satisfaction, while reducing complications common with traditional PIVCs.

For more information on SkyDance Vascular and the Osprey PIVC, visit www.skydancevascular.com

About SkyDance Vascular

Founded in 2017, SkyDance Vascular is dedicated to redesigning Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVCs) with its flagship product, Osprey. Set to launch in 2024, the Osprey PIVC incorporates Skin Avoidance Technology to reduce bloodstream infections and enhance first-attempt success rates, lower complications, improve dwell times, increase therapy completion rates, and boost patient satisfaction. SkyDance Vascular's leadership team brings decades of expertise in clinical, regulatory, and engineering domains, with a history of successfully building and exiting companies in the vascular access space. For more information, visit www.skydancevascular.com

About Matt Gibson, RN, CRNI, VA-BC

Since 1993, Matt Gibson has specialized in vascular access, developing a passion for the field in 2000. Over the past two decades, he has served on the National Public Advisory Board for AVA, the AVA PIV task force, and Clinical Advisory Boards for various organizations. He authored the Operation STICK educational program for PIV insertion with Ultrasound and has contributed to multiple peer-reviewed publications on vascular access. Matt is also the CEO of Vascular Access Consulting, LLC, and the current president and founder of the Kentucky Indiana Vascular Access Network.

