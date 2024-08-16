Skydeo Honored for the First Time on the 2024 Inc. 5000

We're honored to be included on this list of America's fastest growing companies. We look forward to continuing to help brands and agencies find their next customers quickly and predictably through high-performance audience targeting. Post this

Skydeo provides audiences and insights to brands and agencies serving healthcare, CPG, auto, retail, tech and finance clients.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Skydeo achieved No. 79 ranking profitably, with no outside investment and with just two employees at the time.

Skydeo Inc. 5000 Stats:

Top 10 for Advertising & Marketing in the USA

Ranked 7th in Texas

Ranked 5th in Austin TX , #2 Tech Company in the fastest growing city in the US

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Skydeo

Skydeo is a leading provider of predictive audience segments across social, mobile, connected TV (CTV) and DSP programmatic platforms. With our innovative platform, Skydeo Audience Manager (SAM), users can explore and manage over 30,000 custom audience segments tailored for precision-targeted advertising campaigns. Our predictive analytics and influencer marketing insights boost campaign effectiveness and reach across various social media, mobile, connected TV (CTV), and digital signal processing (DSP) programmatic platforms. with Skydeo's data-driven audiences and data monetization strategies. With Skydeo's data-driven audiences and data monetization strategies, brands and agencies are able to identify their next customers swiftly and with predictability, so they can become more successful in the future. For more information, visit www.Skydeo.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

