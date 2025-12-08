Skyetel Appoints Connie Valencia as Chief Operating Officer to Advance AI-Driven Innovation and Operational Excellence

"I'm excited to join an organization that is deeply committed to innovation and carrier-grade performance." - Connie Valencia, Skyetel COO Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Connie to Skyetel," said Michael Halperin, CEO of Skyetel. "Her expertise in AI strategy and operational transformation will accelerate our vision for the future of carrier services. As we continue to expand our voice, messaging, and API offerings, Connie's leadership will ensure we scale intelligently, securely, and with the exceptional reliability our customers expect."

In her role as COO, Valencia will oversee Skyetel's operations, engineering processes, platform governance, and cross-functional execution. She will play a central role in advancing the company's AI-enabled initiatives, optimizing internal systems, and driving innovations that strengthen Skyetel's position as a trusted partner for enterprises, resellers, and service providers.

"I'm excited to join an organization that is deeply committed to innovation and carrier-grade performance," said Connie Valencia, COO of Skyetel. "Skyetel's foundations are incredibly strong. By integrating AI responsibly across our operational and customer-facing workflows, we have an opportunity to deliver even greater scale, automation, and reliability for the businesses that depend on us every day."

Valencia holds an MBA and multiple certifications – including PMP and CIA – and has a long track record of building high-performing teams, modernizing business operations, and elevating service delivery through advanced analytics and emerging technologies.

With her appointment, Skyetel reinforces its commitment to operational excellence, secure and scalable communications, and continued innovation in AI-powered carrier services.

About Skyetel

Skyetel delivers carrier-grade voice, messaging, and API solutions for enterprises, resellers, and service providers across the U.S. With 99.999% uptime, direct carrier control, and 24/7 U.S.-based support, Skyetel powers reliable, secure, and scalable communications for mission-critical organizations. The company's nationwide network and developer-friendly APIs enable seamless integration, compliance, and performance – backed by decades of carrier expertise.

Media Contact

Lauren Halperin, Skyetel, 1 (360) 986-5200, [email protected], https://skyetel.com/

SOURCE Skyetel