Skyhorse Publishing Releases Hardcover Edition of Deadpan by Best-Selling Author & Screenwriter Richard Walter

Deadpan is the quintessential Heresy Press book—gloriously incorrect and daring in its zany, madcap humor, while simultaneously bolstering the ethos of secular humanism. An equal-opportunity offender, Deadpan combines no-holds-barred comedy with a nuanced regard for history and human motivation. The novel not only invokes the satirical legacy of Mark Twain, but also exemplifies the tradition of Jewish humor to deconstruct stereotypes by confronting them with withering laughter.

Deadpan Release Marks Timely Cultural Moment

With the recent expansion of antisemitism, the narrative arrives at a timely moment. As David Bernstein, author of Woke Antisemitism notes, "Amid a resurgence in global antisemitism and furious identity politics, the nightly scenes of angry mobs and all the grim commentary, we needed a comedic break. Deadpan provides a humorous but serious story of an antisemite turned Jewish comedian, reminding us that the most potent—and underused—weapon against bigotry and hate is farce and laughter."

A pop culture and media influencer even before there was such a term, Richard Walter has written best-selling fiction and nonfiction, and is a celebrated storytelling educator, screenwriter, script consultant, lecturer and retired professor who led the screenwriting program in the film school at UCLA for decades. He has written scripts for the major studios and television networks, and conducted master storytelling classes throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and the Middle East.

"The readers we aim to reach are not frail creatures in need of protection from potentially discomfiting experiences but resilient, curious, and adventurous individuals," said Bernard Schweizer, Founder & Director of Heresy Press, imprint of Skyhorse Publishing. "Deadpan is a great example of boundary-pushing, courageous literature that combines artistic refinement with true social relevance."

Author Events Reach Global Audience with November 12 Webinar & In-Person Book Signing on December 10 in LA Metro Area

All are invited to join publisher Bernard Schweizer and author Richard Walter for a pre-release livestream Q&A. They will discuss Deadpan and the mission of Heresy Press. The webinar will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 4pm ET/1pm PT. For more information and to register, visit https://www.richardwalterbooks.com/events.

The hardcover's official launch nationwide is December 10, 2024, at which time it will be available in bookstores and online. In the author's hometown, Los Angeles, a book-signing will celebrate the release at 7pm at Vroman's Bookstore, 695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California.

Visit the book page for Deadpan on Skyhorse's website to learn more and to pre-order the hardcover edition.

