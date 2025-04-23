Skylands Stadium to Become Official Home for Sussex County Community College Athletics

Facility Set to Elevate Student Sports Program and Community Engagement in a Professional Setting

AUGUSTA, N.J., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skylands Stadium, home of the Sussex County Miners professional baseball team, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Sussex County Community College (SCCC), naming the stadium as the official home for the school's athletic programs. Beginning in August 2025, Skylands Stadium will host Sussex Skylanders football and baseball teams, offering student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a professional sports environment.

This agreement marks a new chapter for both institutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to fostering youth sports, community development, and regional pride. It also coincides with Skylands Stadium's ambitious transformation into a year-round athletic and entertainment destination. Following a series of capital upgrades—most notably installing a state-of-the-art turf field—the stadium can now safely and sustainably host a range of events throughout the year.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for our college and student-athletes," said Dr. Cory Homer, president of Sussex County Community College. "Having our teams play at a professional-caliber facility like Skylands Stadium enhances the student experience and reinforces our role as a proud community institution. We're thrilled to collaborate with Skylands Stadium and the Sussex County Miners to make this a reality."

Dr. Homer added, "We look forward to expanding opportunities for our student-athletes and weaving them into the fabric of Sussex County life. For many athletes, playing at Skylands Stadium will be a dream realized—a venue that offers top-tier amenities and a big-league atmosphere."

"Our vision is to transform Skylands Stadium into a year-round community asset," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of Skylands Stadium and the Sussex County Miners. "From our new turf field to a growing calendar of events, this agreement with SCCC is exactly the kind of local collaboration we're proud to build. It's a win for our stadium, our community, and most importantly, the student-athletes of Sussex County."

Mike Dorso, owner of Skylands Stadium and the Miners, emphasized the long-term vision: "We've invested in Skylands Stadium with a clear purpose: to become the cornerstone of athletic and cultural activity in the region. We want to create an environment that increases community engagement, promotes regional talent, and opens the doors to organizations that make a lasting impact. SCCC adds to this mission in a big way. We're excited to see their teams compete here and look forward to giving them a home-field advantage in every sense of the word."

For more information about Skylands Stadium, please visit skylandsstadium.com. To learn more about SCCC athletics, please log on to sussexskylanders.com.

About the Sussex County Miners

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. The Miners are one of New Jersey's winningest professional baseball teams and proud members of the Frontier League and MLB Partner League. Sussex County plays a 96-game regular season from May through August, hosting 48 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, and great daily specials, including spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game. Dedicated to providing fun and affordable family entertainment, the Miners continue to play a central role in New Jersey's sports and entertainment community. Visit scminers.com for tickets and more information.

Skylands Stadium is one of North Jersey's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex includes a 4,200-seat stadium with a state-of-the-art turf field, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, The Backyard Restaurant & Bar, a spacious parking lot, and more.

Skylands Stadium strives to provide the best cultural and recreational entertainment, offering fun and affordable activities for the entire family all year round. In addition to baseball, Skylands Stadium also hosts a variety of exciting events, such as the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Jack O' Lantern Experience, Christmas Light Show and Village, car shows, stunt shows, concerts, and more.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event bookings, please contact Vincent Sangemino at [email protected] or (973) 383-7644, extension 102.

Media Contact

Javian Pereira, Fastlane Communications, 1 9736683003, [email protected]

SOURCE Sussex County Miners