Skylands Stadium's Festive Jack-O'-Lantern Experience Returns with Stunning New Displays, Exciting Theme Nights, and More

AUGUSTA, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skylands Stadium is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Jack-O'-Lantern Experience, lighting up the fall season on select nights from September 26 through November 2, 2025. This year's event promises to be one of the biggest and best yet, featuring brand-new, never-before-seen pumpkin displays, exciting weekly theme nights, and an interactive corn maze that is seamlessly integrated into the 45-minute walk-through.

Guests can explore over 6,000 hand-carved, illuminated jack-o'-lanterns set throughout the stadium's outdoor walking trail. The festive atmosphere continues with live music (Fridays and Saturdays), a beer garden, a vibrant pumpkin patch, s'mores fire pit, and a selection of scrumptious seasonal food and beverages—including exclusive menu items from The Barnyard, the stadium's award-winning restaurant and bar.

"We're always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience, and this year we've added new displays and partnered again with Lentini Farms for a one-of-a-kind corn maze that really enhances the walk-through," said Mike Dorso, owner of Skylands Stadium. "Whether you're coming for the pumpkins, the food and drinks, or the atmosphere, there's something for everyone."

New this year are weekly theme nights, including Movie Night Thursdays, Trick-or-Treat Fridays, Monster Mash Saturdays, and Kids Craft Sundays. For full event details, dates, and tickets, please visit skylandsstadium.com/jackolantern. Stay tuned to the Skylands Stadium website and social media channels for more news and surprises.

Ticket Information

General Admission: $20

VIP Access: $39*

Children 36" Tall and Under: Free

Parking: Free

*VIP ticket holders receive the following exclusive benefits:

Skip-the-line access with no assigned time slot—even on sold-out nights

Full access to the Jack-O'-Lantern walk-through

One complimentary drink token (good for cider, beer, or wine)

A commemorative VIP badge

The Jack-O'-Lantern Experience is a rain-or-shine event. In the event of severe weather, Skylands Stadium reserves the right to close the Experience for the safety of guests and staff.

About Skylands Stadium

Skylands Stadium is one of North Jersey's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex includes a 4,200-seat stadium with 10 luxury suites; a new, state-of-the-art turf field; the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy; a 5,000-square-foot outdoor Pavilion; the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck; a spacious parking lot, and more. New this year is The Barnyard, an award-winning restaurant and bar that accommodates up to 80 guests.

Skylands Stadium strives to provide the best cultural and recreational entertainment, offering fun and affordable activities for the entire family all year round. In addition to being the home of the Sussex County Miners professional baseball team, Skylands Stadium hosts a variety of other exciting events, including the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, the Jack-O'-Lantern Experience, the Christmas Light Show and Village, car shows, stunt shows, concerts, and more.

