Skylar Peakpreneur von FITCI Birth Announcement, Born May 16th, 2024

A trailblazer who loves to scale new heights

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our FITCI team, Skylar Peakpreneur von FITCI! Born on May 16th, 2024, weighing in at 35 pounds, standing 27 inches tall and 31 inches Long, Skylar embodies the entrepreneurial spirit we hold dear.

Skylar is no ordinary newcomer. She's a trailblazer who loves to scale new heights, always striving to reach the summit where the view, the grasses, and the opportunities—are best. With her unyielding determination and fearless attitude, Skylar is already proving to be a risk-taker, ready to tackle any challenge and seize the most promising prospects.

Skylar's journey wouldn't be complete without her proud partners:

Anne Balduzzi, Theresa Bethune, Jodie Bollinger, Kathie Callahan Brady,

Veleka Peeples-Dryer, Richard Griffin, Andres Mendoza, John Molnar, John Nowell,

Jeanne O'Connell, David Palank, Jon Rowley, Mei Sun, Sean Walker, Patrick Wheeler,

Tien Wong & Carrie Zhang.

Together, they form a powerhouse team that supports Skylar in her quest for innovation and excellence. Their unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit make them the perfect companions for our ambitious new mascot.

Please meet Skylar Peakpreneur von FITCI at Maryland's EDGE @ 321 Ballenger Center Drive, Frederick MD 21703 on FITCI's 20th year anniversary – Oct 17th, 2024, as we look forward to the many adventures and successes that lie ahead! Register: https://fitci.org/events/

April Bartel, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], https://fitci.org/

