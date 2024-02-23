Skylight Concepts Receives Prestigious John E. Custer Craftsmanship Award from CASF

Skylight Concepts, a leading provider of innovative skylight solutions, received the prestigious John E. Custer Craftsmanship Award from CASF for its exceptional work on the Skylights at Bal Harbour Saks Fifth Avenue.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skylight Concepts is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed John E. Custer Craftsmanship Award by the Construction Association of South Florida (CASF). This recognition celebrates Skylight Concepts' outstanding craftsmanship demonstrated in the construction of the Skylights at Bal Harbour Saks Fifth Avenue, meticulously designed by David Rabon.

CASF, recognized as the foremost association for professionals within the vibrant South Florida construction community, serves as a dynamic platform uniting industry leaders, fostering meaningful connections, and facilitating collaborative endeavors aimed at advancing the region's construction landscape through innovation, expertise sharing, and collective growth initiatives.

Skylight Concepts is honored to receive this prestigious award and remains dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled service to its clients. The company looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in the construction industry.

"Receiving the John E. Custer Craftsmanship Award from CASF is a true testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation in the construction industry. We are deeply honored and motivated to continue delivering exceptional skylight solutions for our clients." - said a representative at Skylight Concepts.

For more information about Skylight Concepts and its award-winning projects, visit https://www.skylightsusa.com/.

About Skylight Concepts:

Skylight Concepts, established in January 2002, is a leading manufacturer of commercial skylights. With leadership boasting over 75 years of experience in the skylight industry, the company is renowned for its creative designs, top-quality products, and world-class customer service. Skylight Concepts serves architects, contractors, and building owners across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Media Contact

Daniela Arroyave, Exults, 866-999-4736, [email protected], https://www.exults.com/

SOURCE Skylight Concepts