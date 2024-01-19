Skyline Design's Best-Selling Patterns Launch in Film via Decorative Films

A collection uniting these two industry leaders dedicated to innovation and quality craftsmanship of products made in the US

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyline Design and Decorative Films are proud to announce the launch of Film Studio™, a collection uniting these two industry leaders dedicated to innovation and quality craftsmanship of products made in the United States.

In Film Studio, Decorative Films will serve as the sole producer and supplier of Skyline Design's elegant pattern collection printed on film for glass, a seamless blending of expertise to deliver a more competitive price point and faster lead times. This alliance maintains the ethics of both brands—a PVC-free, high quality, beautiful and domestically manufactured product. With shared values, Decorative Films and Skyline Design are poised to redefine the standards of luxury and innovation in the decorative film industry. Film Studio includes Skyline Design's best-selling patterns such as Sateen, made up of fine, undulating lines that mimic the soft texture of fine fabric; Brambles, an intricate visual of overlapping flowering branches; and Shimmer, delicately twirling discs in a cascading curtain.

The Film Studio collection includes Horizon and Perspective, two gradating privacy bands designed for Skyline Design by Suzanne Tick, esteemed artist, weaver, and product designer. Inducted into Interior Design Magazine's Hall of Fame in December 2023, Tick's innovative patterns provide designers a sustainable and aesthetically refined film option. These pressure-sensitive films are perfect for privacy, decorative, and architectural applications on glass, plexiglass, and polycarbonate sheets. The Film Studio collection offers varying privacy levels, including clear and frosted films.

About Skyline Design

Skyline Design is a Chicago-based manufacturer of interior and exterior glass and film products founded in 1983. The company works with leading architects, artists, and designers to redefine interior space with decorative glass in corporate, hospitality, transportation, and healthcare environments. Distinguished by its creative collaborations, Skyline Design has set industry standards for decades and collected numerous awards and accolades for their products. These collaborations result in products that bring custom color, luminosity, movement, and privacy to built interiors.

About Decorative Films

Since 1979, Decorative Films has been an industry leader in designing and manufacturing decorative privacy window films, offering a vast selection of self-adhesive and static cling window films for interior and exterior applications. Recognized for its exceptional product quality and customer support, it continuously develops new privacy window film options, including made-to-order designs that meet the diverse needs of its customers. Decorative Films is proudly USA-designed and manufactured, its products solely fabricated and fulfilled from its headquarters in Frederick, Maryland.

Learn more about Film Studio collection at: decorativefilm.com/film-studio-by-skyline-design

