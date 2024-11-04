Skyline Exhibits Launches ExhibitGO! - Portable Displays for Maximum Brand Impact

Skyline Exhibits introduces ExhibitGO!, a new line of portable trade show displays crafted for marketers seeking high impact, portability, and affordability. Combining over 40 years of exhibit manufacturing expertise, ExhibitGO! offers durable, lightweight frames with vibrant, high-impact graphics and fast shipping. ExhibitGO! stands out on the show floor while providing a high-quality, cost-effective asset.

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyline Exhibits announces the launch of ExhibitGO!, a new line of portable trade show displays that delivers exactly what marketers need for their smaller-sized booths—low cost of entry, portability, and high-impact graphics without compromising on quality. Leveraging more than 40 years of experience in manufacturing trade show booths, Skyline has engineered this offering to provide ease of use and visual impact for marketers with busy show schedules, while being readily available for quick shipment.

ExhibitGO!'s foundation is rooted in Skyline's reputation for durable, meticulously crafted exhibits and promises shipment within five business days upon art approval, setting a new standard in the trade show exhibit sector. Crafted from durable, lightweight frames and eye-catching fabric graphics, these portable displays not only offer ease of assembly and transportation but are also designed to endure multiple exhibitions. "Our vibrant graphics, the same ones used in our high-end exhibits, make ExhibitGO! stand out," said Anoop Gupta, Director of Innovation at Skyline. "With our streamlined production, our high-quality displays are show-ready faster than ever, providing marketers with both speed and style."

The ExhibitGO! line is available in two key designs, each with the potential to integrate a stylish table, enhancing functionality without sacrificing ease of transport and setup. "Marketers are seeking solutions that not only stand out visually but also offer practicality and efficiency," said Wendy Gibson, CMO of Skyline Exhibits. "While traditional displays may lack portability, ExhibitGO! provides a compelling alternative with its lightweight and compact design. Combined with our vibrant, high-impact graphics, marketers can easily set up, take down, and ship their displays, even checking them when traveling by air."

These features culminate in a product that not only stands out on the show floor but also represents a long-term asset—fully owned by the company without recurring rental costs. The displays are engineered for quick assembly and easy transportation, adaptable to various event sizes and styles, and designed to be reused time and again without losing their appeal or functionality.

For more information on ExhibitGO! visit Skyline.com.

About Skyline Exhibits

As one source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to create high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With over 40 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

