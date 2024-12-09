Skyline Launches ExhibitNow: High-Quality, Fast-Track Exhibit Kits for Busy Marketers

Skyline Exhibits announces the launch of ExhibitNow, a new line of curated premium exhibit kits designed for busy marketers who need high-impact trade show booths on tight timelines. Offering over 20 pre-designed kits in standard sizes, ExhibitNow provides fast deployment—shipping in as little as five days—without compromising quality or design. ExhibitNow delivers engaging, impactful exhibits that adapt to evolving trade show needs.

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyline Exhibits announces the launch of ExhibitNow, a new line of curated premium exhibit kits designed for busy marketers seeking trade show booths that stand out on the show floor and are readily available. Combining expert design, high-quality materials, and fast deployment, ExhibitNow provides the speed and efficiency to meet tight deadlines while delivering an engaging, striking trade show booth.

ExhibitNow includes more than 20 pre-designed kits for standard exhibit footprints, including 10'x10', 10'x20', and 10'x30', available for rental or purchase. Each kit is complete and ready to deploy, including essential elements such as shelving, lighting, tables, and storage. "Marketers need speed and flexibility to deliver engaging, impactful brand experiences within tight deadlines," said Wendy Gibson, CMO of Skyline Exhibits. "ExhibitNow meets this need—it's readily available, shipping in as little as five business days, and designed for an attention-grabbing trade show presence that stands out from the competition."

The ExhibitNow line is built for reusability, crafted with high-quality, durable materials to withstand the demands of multiple trade shows. The exhibit structures are complemented by premium fabric graphics produced with industry-leading technology, ensuring a remarkable brand presence. "Our ExhibitNow solutions provide speed and efficiency without sacrificing quality," says Anoop Gupta, Director of Innovation at Skyline. "With a variety of accessories and vibrant fabric graphics, marketers can craft an exhibit that truly brings their brand to life and captures attention."

With over 40 years of experience manufacturing trade show booths, Skyline's latest innovation delivers quality, affordability, and expert design with the speed to meet aggressive trade show schedules. ExhibitNow is designed to adapt to evolving trade show needs and marketing strategies, with easily changeable fabric graphics to update brand messaging, multiple sizes to fit various trade shows, and flexible rental or purchase options. ExhibitNow builds on the company's earlier launch of ExhibitGo, offering fast-tracked, high-quality portable displays. To learn more about ExhibitNow, visit skyline.com.

About Skyline Exhibits

As one source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to create high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With over 40 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

Media Contact

Mary Etchison, Skyline Exhibits, 1 651-234-5912, [email protected], https://skyline.com/

SOURCE Skyline Exhibits