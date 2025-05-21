Skyline Products, Inc. Named to Caltrans Authorized Facility Audit List

Skyline's policies, standards, procedures and best practices exceed the state of California's specifications for certified manufacturing facilities.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyline Products, Inc. is proud to announce it has been granted inclusion on the Caltrans Authorized Facility Audit List (AFAL) for Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 Changeable Message Signs (CMS). Caltrans requires all Changeable Message Signs (CMS) permanently installed on the state of California's highway system must be procured from a manufacturer on the AFAL. As an approved manufacturer, Skyline is eligible for inclusion on the list for the next three calendar years.

California is the most populous state in the U.S. and has the third largest geographical area. Caltrans manages more than 50,000 miles of highway/freeway lanes and is dedicated to the mission of improving lives and communities through transportation.

For Skyline Products, AFAL inclusion means that Dynamic Messaging Signs (defined as CMS by Caltrans) already meet or exceed specifications required by projects across California. "Skyline Products sets exceptionally high standards for technical competency, safety and adherence to manufacturing requirements," acknowledges Chip Stadjuhar, CEO of Skyline Products. "To be acknowledged as an approved provider allows our DMS solutions to be incorporated in transportation projects throughout The Golden State."

