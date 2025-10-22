Skyline Title Support Appoints Andrew P. Sherman as Chief Financial Officer

"Andrew brings deep financial insight and operational leadership that will help Skyline scale efficiently while maintaining our client-first culture," said Denys Ferreiro, CEO of Skyline Title Support. Post this

Prior to joining Skyline, Sherman served as Regional Vice President at KW Property Management & Consulting, leading a 600-person business unit with high client satisfaction. He also held the role of CFO at Tarsus Group USA, where he led finance, accounting, and HR across multiple entities. Earlier in his career, Sherman held several leadership roles at ADP, where he built pricing models, strengthened internal controls, and supported enterprise-level financial operations.

Sherman holds an MBA from Florida International University and a BBA in Finance from the University of Miami. He is also a licensed Community Association Manager and is known for his ability to bring financial clarity and long-term vision to complex organizations.

"I'm honored to join Skyline and contribute to a company that's redefining excellence in title support services," Sherman said. "I look forward to helping shape a strong financial foundation for the future."

Skyline Title Support offers a comprehensive suite of real estate due diligence and title support services, including Municipal Lien Searches, Tax Certificates, HOA Estoppels, Title and UCC Searches, Deed preparations, Surveys, and Zoning Letters. The company partners with title professionals, real estate agents, and lenders nationwide to deliver fast, accurate, and reliable service.

Skyline Title Support provides expert real estate due diligence and title support services to title companies, attorneys, and real estate professionals across the U.S. With deep industry knowledge, fast turnaround times, and seamless integrations with leading closing platforms, Skyline helps its clients close with confidence—every time. Learn more at www.skylinetitlesupport.com.

