Skyline Title Support Appoints Andrew P. Sherman as Chief Financial Officer

Skyline Title Support has named Andrew P. Sherman as its new Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of financial and operational leadership across real estate services, Sherman will oversee the company's financial strategy, planning, and reporting functions. He joins Skyline's executive team during a period of accelerated growth and will play a key role in supporting the company's long-term financial vision. Sherman previously held leadership roles at KW Property Management, Tarsus Group USA, and ADP. Based in Miami, he brings deep expertise in aligning financial operations with business goals.
MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyline Title Support is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew P. Sherman as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in finance and operations across the real estate, professional services, and media sectors, Sherman brings a strategic financial lens to Skyline's continued growth and expansion.
As CFO, Sherman will oversee the company's financial operations, including budgeting, financial reporting, forecasting, and fiscal planning. He will play a key role in guiding Skyline's financial health and supporting strategic decision-making as the company expands its footprint in title support services across the country.
Prior to joining Skyline, Sherman served as Regional Vice President at KW Property Management & Consulting, leading a 600-person business unit with high client satisfaction. He also held the role of CFO at Tarsus Group USA, where he led finance, accounting, and HR across multiple entities. Earlier in his career, Sherman held several leadership roles at ADP, where he built pricing models, strengthened internal controls, and supported enterprise-level financial operations.
Sherman holds an MBA from Florida International University and a BBA in Finance from the University of Miami. He is also a licensed Community Association Manager and is known for his ability to bring financial clarity and long-term vision to complex organizations.
"I'm honored to join Skyline and contribute to a company that's redefining excellence in title support services," Sherman said. "I look forward to helping shape a strong financial foundation for the future."
Skyline Title Support offers a comprehensive suite of real estate due diligence and title support services, including Municipal Lien Searches, Tax Certificates, HOA Estoppels, Title and UCC Searches, Deed preparations, Surveys, and Zoning Letters. The company partners with title professionals, real estate agents, and lenders nationwide to deliver fast, accurate, and reliable service.
About Skyline Title Support
Skyline Title Support provides expert real estate due diligence and title support services to title companies, attorneys, and real estate professionals across the U.S. With deep industry knowledge, fast turnaround times, and seamless integrations with leading closing platforms, Skyline helps its clients close with confidence—every time. Learn more at www.skylinetitlesupport.com.
Media Contact
Jason Danzi, Skyline Title Support, 1 888-553-4627, [email protected], www.skylinetitlesupport.com
SOURCE Skyline Title Support
Share this article