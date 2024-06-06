Skyllful Case Study: NOV Saves 5,500 Man Hours Through Modernized Training

"We're thrilled to see the transformative impact our platform has had on NOV's training initiatives," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "This case study underscores the value of our innovative training solutions in driving operational excellence and cost savings." Post this

"Skyllful has allowed us to ensure that our field service technicians are going to one specific platform to get their information and apply it consistently when configuring systems," said Michael Mayerich, Director of Field Engineering & Training at NOV.

By embracing Skyllful's mobile app simulation platform, NOV revolutionized its training approach, transitioning from traditional on-site training to a virtual model. This shift enhanced accessibility and effectiveness while addressing the company's core objectives. NOV's adoption of Skyllful led to significant time and cost savings. NOV achieved impressive results by condensing a three-week on-site training into a single week with Skyllful's simulations. With a 95% pass rate for knowledge assessments, Skyllful's platform proved invaluable in knowledge retention.

"Skyllful's platform gives NOV's training managers the ability to distribute updates selectively—timing it to when technicians adopt specific products, and filtering based on role, geography or job title," added Mayerich.

Skyllful provided NOV with a centralized repository for training materials, ensuring consistency across its global workforce. This enabled technicians to access information consistently and apply it effectively in their work. Building on this success, NOV plans to introduce Skyllful's platform to its international sites, further enhancing training accessibility and efficiency across the globe.

"We're thrilled to see the transformative impact our platform has had on NOV's training initiatives," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "This case study underscores the value of our innovative training solutions in driving operational excellence and cost savings."

The partnership between NOV and Skyllful demonstrates the transformative impact of innovative training solutions in driving operational excellence and cost savings in the energy industry.

About Skyllful:

Skyllful is a leading provider of end-to-end app simulation platforms optimized for frontline systems training. Our mission is clear: empower frontline workers with immersive training experiences and democratize access to essential app technology training. Key features include immersive experiences, personalized training programs, scalable solutions, and data-driven insights. With a significant impact across industries, we drive productivity and business success. Committed to pushing boundaries, we envision a future where our cutting-edge solutions empower individuals and transform organizations, reshaping frontline worker training worldwide.

