Skylo Achieves Successful Phase 1 Validation of NTN Test Plan with Rohde & Schwarz

With its comprehensive testing strategy Rohde & Schwarz is ready to support reliable NTN communications, catering to the evolving needs of global mobile networks. This includes:

Key performance and protocol facets of NB-IoT in non-terrestrial networks (NTN).

Performance tests meticulously evaluate attach and search times across a spectrum of SINR conditions, ensuring reliable connectivity.

Protocol testing delves into cell selection and reselection, IMSI attach/detach procedures, and EPS bearer setups for IP and non-IP APNs, reflecting the product's capability to handle diverse operational scenarios.

Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo, states, "With the validation of these test cases, Skylo is setting a new benchmark for reliability and quality in satellite communication. This partnership is instrumental in pushing the envelope of what's possible, ensuring that our NTN solutions are not only robust but also future-proof. This is a huge step in ensuring that devices can rapidly be certified and used on our network."

The Netop test solutions for carrier acceptance are a comprehensive framework for test houses and developers aiming to expedite the certification process, thus accelerating the market adoption of NTN technologies. With the validated test setup from Rohde & Schwarz, the industry can look forward to a faster transition from testing to market launch, ensuring high-quality, reliable services over Skylo's NTN.

"Our Netop product line stands at the forefront of NTN testing, offering unparalleled depth and breadth in test scenarios. With the validation of these test cases, we are enabling a faster and more efficient certification process, driving the industry forward," said Christoph Pointner, SVP of Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz will demonstrate the Skylo NTN Netop test plan at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, showcasing how chipset vendors, device manufacturers, and test houses can leverage these advanced solutions to facilitate rapid market introduction of NTN devices into the Skylo network. Visit Hall 5 Stand 5A80 for a live demonstration.

