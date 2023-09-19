Skylo and Druid to Showcase How Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Enable Livestock Monitoring and Agribusiness

"Together with Druid Software, we are offering farmers a way to connect the sensors on their animals and amongst their crops to centrally manage the insights using reliable and cost-effective satellite connectivity solutions," said Sriram Subramanian, Director of Product Management with Skylo. Tweet this

This partnership creates a powerful synergy that promises to revolutionize the way farms and agribusinesses operate. Farmers are able to attach NTN-enabled sensors to their livestock to capture and manage real-time data on livestock health, location, and environmental conditions, leading to more efficient and sustainable farming practices.

"Farms are often located in remote areas with a lack of access to wireless technologies. Because of this, they rely on man hours and manual methods of managing their livestock and produce," said Sriram Subramanian, Director of Product Management with Skylo. "But that doesn't have to be the case, especially with the advent of NTN. Together with Druid Software, we are offering farmers a way to connect the sensors on their animals and amongst their crops to centrally manage the insights using reliable and cost-effective satellite connectivity solutions."

Visitors to MWC Las Vegas will have the opportunity to explore how Skylo and Druid are working together to support multiple use cases. The demonstration will showcase how real-time data from connected sensors can empower farmers to make informed decisions, enhance animal welfare, optimize resource allocation, and ultimately increase productivity.

"We are excited to join forces with Skylo to bring an advanced connectivity and innovative approach to the agriculture industry," said Andy Greig, President for North America at Druid Software. "With Skylo's NTN service and IoT solutions, our Raemis™ core network platform leverages state-of-the-art technology to connect IoT devices in agriculture. We equip farmers with the necessary tools to excel in an increasingly data-driven world."

Skylo and Druid Software invite attendees, partners, and industry stakeholders to visit Druid's booth (#1024) at MWC Las Vegas from September 26 - 27 to learn more about their collaboration and witness firsthand the impact of their cutting-edge solutions on the future of agriculture.

