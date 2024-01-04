Skylo and FocusPoint International Extend Partnership to Launch First Satellite-Based IoT Monitoring and Escalation Services

"This collaboration is a leap forward in our commitment to safeguarding all types of assets, anywhere, and at any time." Michael Thompson at FocusPoint International. Post this

For end users, this collaboration means a significant enhancement to the future of the Internet of Things and will provide the following benefits:

● Live tracking link available to drastically improve asset recovery

● Asset and cargo protection from theft, spoilage, power outages, security risks, unauthorized intrusion, etc.

● Integrated National law enforcement database with 37,000 police agencies in North America. Built in intelligence and experience to make the right call the first time

● Transparent and real time communication

● Complete digital audit trail of all incidents to assist with documentation and claims.

● Utilize the platform to self-monitor, using existing Security Operations Center (SOC)

● 24/7/365 multi-lingual assistance via FocusPoint's International Crisis Response Centers (CRCs)

Michael Thompson, CCO, at FocusPoint International, commented, "This collaboration is a leap forward in our commitment to safeguarding all types of assets, anywhere, and at any time. Leveraging Skylo's satellite technology not only expands our reach but also significantly bolsters our ability to provide rapid and reliable emergency response."

"Our collaboration with FocusPoint's Pulse platform is a game-changer for enterprises and those who need their 'things' to be kept connected and safe," said Tarun Gupta, CPO and Co-Founder at Skylo. "We are proud to support a platform that keeps people safe, improves asset tracking, and delivers faster response times globally, all through a single subscription."

For more information on this offering please contact:

Dillon Downs

Director Strategic Development

FocusPoint International

[email protected]

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

SOURCE Skylo