Skylo Announces Satellite NTN Connectivity Availability on Samsung Modems

"We are thrilled to join forces with Samsung to unlock the true potential of NTN," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo. "Our shared vision of seamless global connectivity aligns perfectly with Samsung's commitment to innovation. We're excited for the experiences that this will unlock on smartphones and other platforms."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Integration of Satellite Connectivity on 5G Modems: Samsung has delivered 3GPP standards-based NTN on the latest flagship modem.

Global Impact across OEMs: The partnership between Skylo and Samsung enables smartphone, wearable and automotive OEMs to connect over Skylo's satellite network when out of range of cellular.

Demo at Samsung System LSI Tech Day 2023: A live demonstration showcasing the capabilities of Samsung 5G modem on Skylo's satellite network took place at Samsung System LSI's Tech Day event on October 5th, 2023 in San Jose, CA.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Skylo Technologies. By integrating NTN support into our flagship 5G chipsets, we are breaking new ground in the world of connectivity. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Samsung's commitment to innovation and our mission to provide cutting-edge technology to users around the world," said Hui Won Je, vice president of the Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics. "Together with Skylo, our joint efforts will undoubtedly open up new possibilities and connected experiences for people in previously unreachable geographies."

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Systems LSI, a division of Samsung Electronics, is a leading semiconductor manufacturer renowned for its cutting-edge chipsets and technology solutions. With a history of innovation spanning decades, Samsung Systems LSI is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of semiconductor technology.

