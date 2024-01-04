Skylo Announces the MediaTek MT6825 as the First NTN-Enabled Chipset to Achieve Official Certification on its Satellite Network

"The certification of MediaTek's MT6825 chipset on our network marks a significant leap in our effort to create a universally connected world," expressed Dr. Andrew Nuttall. Post this

"This certification is a significant indication that as NTN technology continues to develop, our vision of a more connected world between loved ones and emergency services, regardless of location, also comes closer to reality," said Cliff Lin, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek. "We look forward to seeing the diverse range of applications and devices that will be enabled as a result of our continuing work with Skylo."

Skylo's Rigorous Certification Process

Skylo is committed to maintaining the highest standards of network quality and reliability. Its comprehensive certification process is designed to ensure that all chipsets, modules, and devices using the Skylo network meet stringent criteria. This involves:

Testing: Exhaustive testing is conducted to assess the performance, durability, and reliability of the hardware under various environmental conditions.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring compliance with international and regional regulatory standards is paramount. The process includes thorough reviews to guarantee that certified devices adhere to all relevant legal and safety norms.

NTN-Compatibility: A crucial aspect of Skylo's certification is evaluating the compatibility with its NTN network. This includes testing for seamless connectivity, data throughput, and efficient power management.

"The certification of MediaTek's MT6825 chipset on our network marks a significant leap in our effort to create a universally connected world," expressed Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. "This certification represents more than compliance with our rigorous standards; it's a powerful endorsement of our vision to bring high-quality, reliable connectivity to every corner of the globe. The MediaTek MT6825 chipset is poised to revolutionize a wide array of sectors, from agriculture to emergency response, by enabling devices with unparalleled connectivity and robustness."

With the MediaTek MT6825 chipset now ready for integration into a myriad of devices, Skylo is excited to work closely with manufacturers and service providers to bring enhanced connectivity solutions to the market.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Skylo Technologies

Rosa Lear

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

SOURCE Skylo