Skylo Certifies the Samsung Exynos Modem 5400 on Its Non-Terrestrial Network

"Samsung's partnership with Skylo, built on 3GPP NTN standards, unlocks the potential for connectivity everywhere." said Huiwon Je, VP of Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics. Post this

What This Means for End Users:

Ubiquitous Connectivity: Users can now stay connected with reliable communications anywhere on the planet – from remote rural areas to the middle of the oceans. Whether users are adventurers exploring uncharted territories or a professional working in remote locations, the combination of the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem and Skylo's network ensures they're always connected.

Enhanced Safety and Security: With the ability to connect in areas previously considered dead zones, users will benefit from increased safety through constant access to emergency services and real-time communication with family, friends, and colleagues.

Innovative Services and Applications: This certification paves the way for a host of new services and applications that leverage continuous connectivity, including real-time navigation, remote monitoring, SMS, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions across various sectors such as agriculture, maritime, and logistics.

Improved Coverage at Competitive Pricing: Skylo's NTN provides extensive coverage without the prohibitive costs associated with traditional satellite services. This initiative democratizes access to reliable connectivity, making it affordable for consumers and businesses alike.

"Samsung's partnership with Skylo, built on 3GPP NTN standards, unlocks the potential for connectivity everywhere. Through the Samsung Exynos Modem 5400's NTN features, we enable critical communication in remote industries, enhance emergency response and empower those in underserved regions to access the digital world," said Huiwon Je, VP of Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics.

The Skylo certification process involved rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure that devices meet stringent NTN performance standards, including 3GPP Release-17 and Skylo's Standards Plus qualifications. Skylo's network takes advantage of dedicated satellite spectrum across various partner constellations ensuring that premier smartphones and IoT devices seamlessly switch to satellite to stay connected when out of terrestrial range.

Skylo's CEO and Co-Founder, Parth Trivedi, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the certification of the Samsung 5400 Modem on Skylo's network, marking a monumental step forward for connectivity. This is the beginning of a transformative collaboration that not only supports future device development but also empowers end users with the unparalleled ability to access satellite connectivity."

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo Technologies, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

SOURCE Skylo Technologies