Skylo Certifies The Ulefone Armor 23 Ultra Android Smartphone on its Non-Terrestrial Network

"We're thrilled to add the Ulefone Armor 23 Ultra to our list of certified devices," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo. "Users of the smartphone can be assured of ubiquitous coverage wherever they may roam under our network as the device has undergone our stringent compatibility testing. The Ulefone Armor 23 Ultra is more than just a smartphone; it's a lifeline for anyone in remote areas."

The Ulefone Armor 23 Ultra was released on January 12 and is available through Ulefone's distribution channels and partner networks. Contact Ulefone directly at [email protected] for more information.

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites.

