Skylo Launches its Direct-to-Device Service in the US & Canada

In addition, Skylo has partnered with a broad swath of ecosystem partners to bring the most comprehensive and inclusive satellite network to market. It works closely with all major global chipset companies and module makers to eliminate the need for hardware changes, and certifies mainstream 5G modems now leveraging the Rel-17 NB-NTN waveform. Device manufacturers can certify their devices on Skylo's network via the Skylo Certification Program.

Due to its basis on 3GPP Standards and its Standards Plus IP, Skylo's network is capable of serving billions of devices across fully licensed, globally harmonized satellite spectrum dedicated for direct-to-device services, with ample global capacity for smartphones, cars, and IoT devices. This results in Skylo being the most affordable and scalable NTN service provider to support the world's largest OEMs and carriers.

"As we launch Skylo's service across the United States and Canada, we are excited to provide seamless, inclusive connectivity that every American and Canadian family and business can take advantage of," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo.

Skylo's expansion into the US and Canada underscores its commitment to sustainable and inclusive connectivity solutions. By providing a reliable communication network, Skylo supports various sectors besides everyday smartphone users, including automotive, agriculture, maritime, logistics, transportation, and emergency response.

The service is offered through Skylo's partner carriers and managed network operators as an additional service to existing plans for a single bill. For more information about Skylo Technologies, please visit www.skylo.tech.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo Technologies, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

