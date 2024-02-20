Skylo Named One of Via Satellite's Top 10 Hottest Companies

Skylo Technologies, a leader in non-terrestrial network solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the "Top 10 Hottest Companies to Watch" by Via Satellite magazine. This accolade highlights Skylo's impactful achievements, including launching SMS capabilities on its network, expanding service coverage across continents, and securing new funding.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), is proud to receive recognition as one of the "Top 10 Hottest Companies to Watch" by Via Satellite. This honor comes on the heels of significant recent achievements by Skylo, including the successful launch of SMS on its network, the expansion of service availability and a new funding round.

To be named as one of Via Satellite's top 10 hottest companies is a testament to Skylo's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in erasing the lines between the cellular and satellite industries. This recognition underscores the company's position as a pioneer in the industry, particularly as we continue to grow our footprint and device ecosystem.

"We are honored to be recognized by Via Satellite as one of the top companies shaping the future of satellite communications," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo. "All credit goes to our team, which has worked tirelessly over the last year to advance our commercial deployments and contributions to the 3GPP NTN standards across our growing partner ecosystem."

Recent Accomplishments:

SMS Availability: Skylo's recent launch of native SMS capabilities on its network marks a revolutionary step in satellite communication. This feature allows users to send and receive text messages seamlessly from certified smartphones, bridging the gap in connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas. Read the release here.

Geographical Expansion: The company's expansion of service availability further solidifies Skylo's commitment to providing widespread and reliable connectivity. This strategic move has not only broadened Skylo's footprint but also opened up new markets and opportunities for growth across three continents. Read the release here.

Certification Program: All chipsets, modules, and devices that use the Skylo NTN are certified through the Skylo Certification Program. The program launched successfully with test house partners, test equipment partners, and others to ensure reliableNTN-compatibility. Visit the Certification Program page here.

Partner Ecosystem: Skylo's partner and customer ecosystem has continued to grow rapidly to include the world's leading chipset and module manufacturers, carriers, OEMs, device manufacturers, SIM technology providers, testing houses, and more. For more information, click here.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

