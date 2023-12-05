Skylo Technologies and Deutsche Telekom IoT Bridge the Gap Between Terrestrial and Non-Terrestrial Networks with Worldwide NB-IoT Roaming Integration

"Our breakthrough in integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks using established standards is a game-changer, ensuring that businesses and individuals stay connected wherever they are," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. Post this

Skylo's solution leverages its advanced satellite 'direct-to-device' networking capabilities, combined with the extensive reach of Deutsche Telekom's global cellular networks, to offer a seamless connectivity experience. Whether users are in urban centers or the farthest reaches of the ocean, they can now rely on uninterrupted connectivity. This integration also promises enhanced visibility, safety, and efficiency for sectors operating in remote regions. For instance, container ships at sea can maintain constant communication for navigation and monitoring of their shipments; agricultural workers in rural areas can access real-time data and analytics for their crops and tracking cattle; utility grids and pipeline data can be captured and tracked remotely; and first responders in disaster zones can coordinate more effectively.

A first user group of 20 selected participants in the Deutsche Telekom's current Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program will have free access to Deutsche Telekom Global SIM, bundling cellular data and satellite data from the Skylo satellite network. Until mid-2024 several prototypes for various use cases will be developed, yielding valuable insights and best practices on the use of the new technological possibilities. To learn more about Deutsche Telekom IoT's Early Adopter Program, please visit https://iot.telekom.com/en/networks-tariffs/satellite-iot/early-adopter-program-contact.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. "Our breakthrough in integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks using established standards is a game-changer, ensuring that businesses and individuals stay connected wherever they are, under their existing provider, with the same bill plan, and without the need for manual switching or additional equipment."

"We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological leap," added Andreas Reich, Chief Product Officer at Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. "Our commitment to innovation and solving complex connectivity challenges has led us to this moment, fundamentally changing how we think about and access network services globally."

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo Technologies, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

SOURCE Skylo Technologies