Skylo Technologies and Deutsche Telekom IoT Bridge the Gap Between Terrestrial and Non-Terrestrial Networks with Worldwide NB-IoT Roaming Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skylo Technologies and Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH take the next step in a seamless roaming integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. This revolutionary technology enables continuous and contiguous global connectivity, bridging the gap between traditional cellular networks and satellite-based communications. The solution is being made available first to Deutsche Telekom's business customers exclusively through the recently announced Deutsche Telekom Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program.
Integration with Skylo's satellite network mirrors the integration process between two terrestrial cellular carriers. Skylo's roaming integration is compatible with devices certified to support 3GPP Release-17 standards and using Deutsche Telekom' Global SIM. These will deliver a seamless user experience outdoors, in open sky conditions, ensuring a smooth and transparent transition for customers adopting this new technology.
Skylo's solution leverages its advanced satellite 'direct-to-device' networking capabilities, combined with the extensive reach of Deutsche Telekom's global cellular networks, to offer a seamless connectivity experience. Whether users are in urban centers or the farthest reaches of the ocean, they can now rely on uninterrupted connectivity. This integration also promises enhanced visibility, safety, and efficiency for sectors operating in remote regions. For instance, container ships at sea can maintain constant communication for navigation and monitoring of their shipments; agricultural workers in rural areas can access real-time data and analytics for their crops and tracking cattle; utility grids and pipeline data can be captured and tracked remotely; and first responders in disaster zones can coordinate more effectively.
A first user group of 20 selected participants in the Deutsche Telekom's current Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program will have free access to Deutsche Telekom Global SIM, bundling cellular data and satellite data from the Skylo satellite network. Until mid-2024 several prototypes for various use cases will be developed, yielding valuable insights and best practices on the use of the new technological possibilities. To learn more about Deutsche Telekom IoT's Early Adopter Program, please visit https://iot.telekom.com/en/networks-tariffs/satellite-iot/early-adopter-program-contact.
"Today marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. "Our breakthrough in integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks using established standards is a game-changer, ensuring that businesses and individuals stay connected wherever they are, under their existing provider, with the same bill plan, and without the need for manual switching or additional equipment."
"We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological leap," added Andreas Reich, Chief Product Officer at Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. "Our commitment to innovation and solving complex connectivity challenges has led us to this moment, fundamentally changing how we think about and access network services globally."
