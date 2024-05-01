Skylo Technologies Certifies Sony's Altair ALT1250 Chipset for its Satellite Network

"We are excited to have Sony's Altair ALT1250 achieve certification under Skylo's program. This certification milestone will simplify module and end-device onboarding to Skylo's enabled NTN," said Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. Post this

"We are excited to have Sony's Altair ALT1250 achieve certification under Skylo's program. This certification milestone will simplify module and end-device onboarding to Skylo's enabled NTN," said Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. "Our OneSKU technology now includes satellite communication and opens up a myriad of possibilities for innovation providing connectivity in multiple countries around the globe, both in urban and remote areas."

Skylo's Certification Program empowers manufacturers and developers by endorsing chipsets and devices that are fully compatible with its satellite-based communication platform. By doing so, Skylo is fostering a vast ecosystem of connected devices that can operate anywhere in the world. The integration of Sony's Altair ALT1250 chipset with Skylo's network will accelerate the deployment of satellite-connected IoT solutions globally, enabling data-driven decision-making across a host of industries including fleet management, logistics, agriculture, and beyond.

"This achievement under the Skylo Certification Program is no small feat. Sony's Altair had to pass rigorous testing to ensure reliability, efficiency, and seamless integration for efficient operations over Skylo's satellite network," said Prasanna Iyengar, Sr. Director of Product Management for Skylo. "It marks a significant milestone in IoT and wearables connectivity, enabling manufacturers to effortlessly incorporate NTN connectivity into their devices without the need for additional hardware modifications. This ensures that NTN is not just a feature but the foundation of ubiquitous connectivity."

For manufacturers seeking to incorporate Sony's Altair ALT1250 into their devices, please reach out to Sony directly here or contact one of Sony's module partners[1] .

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies means you never lose coverage. Skylo provides a satellite-based service that delivers seamless and global communications coverage for smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices. Working with its ecosystem of technology partners – existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers – Skylo subscribers enjoy an "anywhere, anytime" connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial cellular and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling standards-based communication services for connected workflows in mission-critical systems across industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. Skylo Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

