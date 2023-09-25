Skylo Technologies Collaborates with Rohde & Schwarz to Enhance Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Testing Services

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Rohde & Schwarz, a renowned leader in test and measurement solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality non-terrestrial network services to our customers. Tweet this

The Rohde & Schwarz NTN device acceptance test framework is built on the market-leading CMW500 wideband radio communication tester. This framework is the go-to solution for all stages of terrestrial and now non-terrestrial IoT testing, from R&D and GCF/PTCRB certification to carrier acceptance tests. With the powerful CMW500 software stacks, this framework guarantees reliable and repeatable results in a single box, ensuring that the whole ecosystem can achieve the highest levels of performance. It comes with NTN Release 17 features as well as support for different orbits. Customers can leverage their investment in CMW500 testers with a single software update, which enables them to verify NTN NB-IoT as well as legacy NB-IoT devices.

Rohde & Schwarz solutions will play a pivotal role in refining and optimizing NTN connectivity by rigorously testing NTN devices and their ability to work seamlessly in the Skylo network, the partnership will ensure that Skylo's customers receive a superior and uninterrupted connectivity experience.

Dr. Andrew Nuttall, Chief Technology Officer for Skylo Technologies says: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Rohde & Schwarz, a renowned leader in test and measurement solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality non-terrestrial network services to our customers. By joining forces, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks for network reliability and performance in remote and underserved regions."

Alexander Pabst, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Rohde & Schwarz says: "We are excited to work alongside Skylo Technologies to elevate the capabilities of their non-terrestrial network and help define their device acceptance process. Our cutting-edge testing solutions, combined with Skylo's groundbreaking technology, will empower industries across the globe to harness the benefits of reliable and seamless connectivity."

The partnership between Skylo Technologies and Rohde & Schwarz exemplifies the commitment of both companies to advancing technology and connectivity solutions for the benefit of industries and communities worldwide. With a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of innovation, this collaboration is poised to transform the way industries operate in previously hard-to-reach areas.

For more information about Skylo Technologies and its NTN solutions, visit www.skylo.tech. To learn more about NTN testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/solutions/test-and-measurement/wireless-communication/cellular-standards/5g-test-and-measurement/non-terrestrial-networks-ntn-/ntn-device-testing_256813.html.

Skylo Technologies is an NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows cellular modems and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

