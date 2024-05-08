Skylo Technologies Partners with SGS for Global Certification Testing

"Our collaboration with SGS ensures devices are compatible, ready and able to seamlessly use our network, enforcing efficient use of spectrum and reducing friction for users everywhere," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. Post this

"Our collaboration with SGS ensures devices are compatible, ready and able to seamlessly use our network, enforcing efficient use of spectrum and reducing friction for users everywhere," said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. "SGS's unparalleled global reach and rigorous testing protocols will help us ensure that our products meet the robust safety and quality standards our customers demand, wherever they are on the planet."

As industries increasingly demand ubiquitous connectivity for critical operations, the need for reliable and certified devices has never been more evident. Skylo's satellite communication network is designed to provide consistent and dependable connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas, without using carrier spectrum. By partnering with SGS, Skylo is reinforcing its dedication to excellence and its readiness to meet the diverse needs of a global customer base, instilling confidence in its capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with Skylo, a leader in direct-to-device NTN services to be their first authorized third-party test lab," said Fred Yang, Global VP of Connectivity, SGS. "This collaboration aims to offer a one stop shop for Skylo's NTN certification program, which ensures that cellular chipsets, modems, modules, and devices seamlessly integrate with their network."

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies means you never lose coverage. Skylo provides a satellite-based service that delivers seamless and global communications coverage for smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices. Working with its ecosystem of technology partners – existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers – Skylo subscribers enjoy an "anywhere, anytime" connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial cellular and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling standards-based communication services for connected workflows in mission-critical systems across industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. Skylo Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. For more information, visit sgs.com/ee and follow us on LinkedIn.

