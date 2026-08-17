SkyMatch Group Expands Private Aviation Strategy Into eVTOL Air Taxis and Next-Generation Vertical Mobility

Our goal is simple: the traveler provides the journey, and SkyMatch Group provides one point of access — helicopters today, with eVTOL air taxis joining the network as commercial services become available. Post this

The strategy reflects the evolution of private aviation as new aircraft technologies, operating models and vertiport infrastructure move closer to supporting commercial passenger transportation.

What Is SkyMatch Group Developing?

SkyMatch Group is preparing to extend its existing helicopter concierge model to include eVTOL air taxis and advanced air mobility services as certified commercial operations become available.

The initiative includes evaluating potential eVTOL markets and routes, following certification and commercial-launch developments, identifying relevant operators and vertiport infrastructure, and preparing the SkyMatch Group network to accommodate future passenger requirements.

SkyMatch Group is not currently offering uncertified eVTOL flights. Any future eVTOL service will depend on aircraft certification, licensed operator approvals, local aviation regulations, infrastructure and commercial availability in each market.

From Helicopter Charter to Next-Generation Vertical Flight

SkyMatch Group views eVTOL aircraft as an extension of vertical aviation rather than a replacement for helicopters.

Helicopters remain important for longer-range missions, remote destinations, yacht transfers, executive travel, airport connections and locations where dedicated eVTOL infrastructure may not be available.

Electric air taxis could create additional options for shorter urban and regional journeys, including airport-to-city transportation and connections between major business and leisure destinations.

SkyMatch Group's long-term model is centered on the journey rather than a single aircraft category.

One journey. One concierge. Multiple aviation options.

A New Access Layer for Private Aviation

Private helicopter charter remains highly localized. Operators typically serve specific geographic regions and aircraft fleets, while private travelers and businesses increasingly require transportation across multiple destinations.

The emerging eVTOL market may create similar complexity, with cities potentially served by different aircraft, operators, vertiports, regulations, range limitations and passenger requirements.

SkyMatch Group sees an opportunity to simplify access to these evolving networks.

Rather than requiring travelers and businesses to research individual operators and aircraft technologies in every destination, SkyMatch Group is developing its concierge model around the journey itself, with the objective of providing one point of access across different forms of vertical aviation.

Private Aviation for Businesses and Luxury Travel

SkyMatch Group's future vertical aviation model is intended for private travelers and businesses arranging transportation for customers, executives, employees and management teams.

Potential applications include:

Airport-to-city and airport-to-resort transfers

Executive and corporate travel

Luxury hotel, resort and yacht connections

Major sporting and international events

VIP and customer transportation

Time-sensitive regional travel

Luxury hotels, concierge firms, yacht managers, travel advisors and destination management companies could ultimately access established helicopter charter and emerging eVTOL services through one SkyMatch Group relationship.

Businesses and corporate travel departments could similarly gain another transportation option for executives, management teams, customers and delegations in markets where commercial eVTOL operations receive regulatory approval.

Helicopters and eVTOLs in One Vertical Aviation Network

SkyMatch Group will continue developing its international helicopter charter network while preparing for the next generation of private aviation.

Today, a request may be served by a conventional helicopter. In future markets, the same journey could potentially be served by an eVTOL air taxi or a combination of helicopter, eVTOL and ground transportation, depending on distance, passenger requirements, infrastructure, regulations and availability.

Helicopters will continue to provide capabilities that early eVTOL aircraft may not initially offer, particularly for longer distances, remote locations and missions requiring greater operational flexibility. Electric air taxis may complement those capabilities on shorter routes where suitable infrastructure exists.

One request. Local operators. Global access.

About SkyMatch Group

SkyMatch Group is a global private helicopter concierge for individuals and businesses, providing a centralized point of access for private helicopter charter across international destinations.

SkyMatch Group supports corporate and executive transportation, airport transfers, yacht connections, hotels and resorts, major events, remote destinations and other time-sensitive private aviation requirements. SkyMatch Group is also preparing its network for emerging eVTOL air taxis and advanced air mobility services as certified commercial operations become available.

Learn more at SkyMatchGroup.com.

SkyMatch Group does not own or operate aircraft. Flights are performed by independent licensed operators and remain subject to operator approval, aircraft availability, weather conditions, aviation regulations and applicable operational requirements.

Media Contact

David Rand, SkyMatch Group, 44 7458197555, [email protected], https://skymatchgroup.com/

SOURCE SkyMatch Group