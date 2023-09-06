SkyPoint AI Platform for Senior Living Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

We are thrilled to bring SkyPoint AI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. By partnering with Microsoft, we ensure that our customers can leverage the full potential of our AI platform while benefiting from the seamless integration with Microsoft's ecosystem. Tweet this

"At SkyPoint, we believe that a strong data culture is essential for organizations to thrive in the age of AI," said Tisson Mathew , CEO of SkyPoint. "Our AI platform is designed to democratize data access, enhance productivity, and drive optimal outcomes in industries like senior living and value-based care."

Leveraging modern data lakehouse technology, an industry LLM contextually grounded in industry-specific terminology, and an enterprise knowledge graph, the platform enables an organization's internal staff to chat with their data using an intuitive ChatGPT plugin.

SkyPoint's LLM is industry-specific for senior living , meaning the model is trained to contextually ground the generative AI outputs, ensuring accuracy, security, and accessibility.

By leveraging an LLM trained on industry-specific data sets, the platform empowers users to access instant answers, automate tasks, and optimize productivity while providing the best care outcomes and experiences.

Bringing SkyPoint's AI platform to the Azure Marketplace is a core part of SkyPoint's go-to-market strategy. The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"We are thrilled to bring SkyPoint AI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," saidAdded Mathew. "By partnering with Microsoft, we ensure that our customers can leverage the full potential of our AI platform while benefiting from the seamless integration with Microsoft's ecosystem."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome SkyPoint's AI solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Experience the power of SkyPoint AI by visiting its page in the Azure Marketplace and accessing a demo of the platform.

SkyPoint, a leading provider of end-to-end enterprise AI solutions, is focused on empowering organizations across industries, primarily in senior living and value-based care. With a strong commitment to data democratization and seamless integration with Microsoft's ecosystem, SkyPoint AI delivers innovative AI solutions, based on trained industry LLMs, to unleash the full potential of data and drive optimal outcomes across the continuum of care.

