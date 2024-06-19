Skyqraft Rebrands as Arkion, Leader in Asset Analytics for Power Grids, Supports Grid Owners On the Road To a Net-Zero Future

Skyqraft, trusted by the world's largest and most forward-looking power grid companies for grid health, today announces its rebrand to Arkion, doubling down on its mission to provide the best in asset analytics to power grid owners.

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyqraft, trusted by the world's largest and most forward-looking power grid companies for grid health, today announces its rebrand to Arkion, doubling down on its mission to provide the best in asset analytics to power grid owners. With a vision of a global power grid fit for a net-zero future, Arkion enables electric utilities to build a more resilient and sustainable grid by providing accurate and scalable data on the condition of their physical assets.