Skyqraft Rebrands as Arkion, Leader in Asset Analytics for Power Grids, Supports Grid Owners On the Road To a Net-Zero Future

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyqraft, trusted by the world's largest and most forward-looking power grid companies for grid health, today announces its rebrand to Arkion, doubling down on its mission to provide the best in asset analytics to power grid owners. With a vision of a global power grid fit for a net-zero future, Arkion enables electric utilities to build a more resilient and sustainable grid by providing accurate and scalable data on the condition of their physical assets.
"This rebrand comes on the heels of years of collaborating with power grid owners to sharpen our offering to meet their needs and the increasing demands of energy consumption, which are set to double by 2045.", says Louise Gauffin, CEO of Arkion. "What we've been able to create is an asset analytics platform to understand the condition of the whole power grid. We help create a data-driven maintenance approach easily, cost-efficiently, and effectively. Condition-based maintenance for cost-efficient risk minimization is the key to meeting the goals of a net-zero future."
About Arkion: Asset Analytics for Power Grids
Arkion's AI-powered software transforms inspection data, including images, thermal scans, and lidar information, into precise insights on asset condition and health.
Key Highlights of Arkion's Solution:
- Maximizes Grid Uptime by Outage Risk Minimization: Arkion's asset analytics platform cuts outage rates by up to 50%, outperforming traditional methods.
- Critical Defect Detection: The platform identifies 5 times more critical defects than conventional approaches, ensuring a thorough assessment of grid health.
- Enhanced Data Points: Arkion's analysis generates hundreds of new data points per kilometer/mile, offering a comprehensive understanding of power grid assets.
- Cost Efficiency: The solution reduces the cost per defect found by over 75%, providing a cost-effective alternative for power grid operators.
With major European clients including E.ON, Arkion is rapidly expanding to the US with the goal to lead the industry in delivering insights essential for creating a future-ready power grid aligned with global net-zero goals.
About Arkion:
Arkion, formerly Skyqraft, was founded in 2019 with a mission of supporting power grid owners in a charge to a net-zero future. Arkion offers an AI-powered software solution that transforms inspection data—including images, thermal, and lidar—into precise insights on the condition and health of power grids ranging from low to high voltage. Our platform streamlines access to this data and insights, tailored specifically to the demands of the power grid industry.
