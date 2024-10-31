SkySafe and Fortem Technologies Announce Partnership, Bring a Comprehensive Drone Detection and Mitigation Solution to Combat Unauthorized Drone Activity

"We're thrilled to partner with Fortem Technologies to deliver this comprehensive drone detection and mitigation solution to the market," Chief Revenue Officer Melissa Swisher, SkySafe Post this

Other features of this comprehensive drone detection and mitigation solution include:

RF and Radar-Based Detection: By harnessing the strengths of both RF and radar technologies, the solution provides exceptional detection accuracy and coverage, effectively identifying drones across varying distances and environments.

Automated Mitigation: The system includes seamlessly integrated, automated mitigation options that neutralize unauthorized drones in restricted airspaces through controlled safe low/no collateral effect interception and safe landing protocols.

Real-Time Intelligence and Control: Featuring an intuitive, centralized interface, operators gain real-time control and monitoring capabilities, enhanced by AI-powered threat assessment tools for swift response.

Scalable and Configurable: Built for flexibility, the platform can be tailored to specific operational needs and scaled as airspace security demands evolve.

Designed to safeguard critical infrastructure, public venues, airports, and other sensitive locations, this new system caters to evolving security needs across defense, government, and commercial sectors.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fortem Technologies to deliver this comprehensive drone detection and mitigation solution to the market," said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe. "Our collaboration unites the best in RF and radar-based detection and mitigation, offering our customers unparalleled security."

"This partnership with SkySafe allows us to combine our radar and RF technologies, creating a multi-layered approach that significantly enhances detection and mitigation capabilities," said Matt Quinn, Senior Vice President, North America at Fortem Technologies. "Our clients will benefit from the highest standard of airspace protection available."

This fully integrated solution marks a significant advancement in airspace security, providing organizations with a reliable, versatile, and highly effective response to unauthorized drone activity.

About SkySafe

SkySafe's drone detection technology enables critical infrastructure, commercial, and government organizations to identify, track, and analyze drone activity in their airspace. The cloud-based SaaS platform provides real-time and historical drone data, offering precise information on drone location, altitude, velocity, flight status, launch point, and pilot location. SkySafe's comprehensive capabilities, including advanced drone forensics, enable users to proactively respond to and alleviate security vulnerabilities before an incident occurs. Used in diverse environments—from oil rigs and water treatment facilities to campuses and stadiums—SkySafe delivers crucial insights to counter potentially malicious drones, safeguarding people and communities from security threats, operational disruptions, and privacy violations.

SkySafe's technology is tested and validated by the FAA, made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others.

