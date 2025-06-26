SkySafe and State of Rhode Island Renew Multi-Year Contract Expanding Drone Detection Across the State

"From our rapid deployment to enabling complete visibility into Newport's airspace at some of the state's largest events, we're proud to continue supporting Rhode Island to help keep its residents and attendees safe," said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe. Post this

"Rhode Island's decision to renew and expand our partnership is a testament to the proven impact of our technology and the strength of our collaboration," said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe. "From our rapid deployment—successfully operational in just four days—to enabling complete visibility into Newport's airspace at some of the state's largest events, we're proud to continue supporting Rhode Island to help keep its residents and attendees safe."

Within the first year, SkySafe logged more than 30,000 drone flights within just a five-kilometer radius. This substantial dataset demonstrated the critical need for enhanced airspace monitoring and enabled RIEMA to secure additional funding for drone defense, expand SkySafe coverage statewide, and drive inter-agency discussions around comprehensive drone security measures.

"Before SkySafe, it was all boots on the ground—someone spotting a drone and hoping to track it down. Now we can see where it launched, how high it went, how long it flew, and where it flew from. It's completely changed how we approach airspace security," said John Washburn, Associate Director, Operations at the State of Rhode Island's Emergency Management Agency.

