SkySafe and University of Illinois Extend Partnership, Safeguarding Major Sporting Events from Drone Disruptions

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with the University of Illinois in addressing the challenges posed by evolving drone threats," said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe. "Our solution has given the University comprehensive situational awareness across campus, accurately pinpointing both drones and their operators with near-perfect precision. SkySafe's technology supports their efforts to manage increasing drone incidents and significantly improves campus safety."

The SkySafe system also offers early detection and warning capabilities, allowing security teams to identify potential airspace violations at high-profile events like football games before they occur. When drones do violate game day airspace, SkySafe enables swift, accurate, and repeatable actions to be taken, ensuring consistent and effective responses for security teams. By preventing disruptions, the system safeguards public safety, operational efficiency, as well as valuable broadcasting rights for major networks like CBS and ESPN. The company's multifaceted approach not only bolsters security but also mitigates financial risks associated with game postponements, making SkySafe a strategic asset for modern event and game day management.

In the last year, SkySafe has provided the university visibility into over 7,500 drone flights in its airspace. In September, with approximately 60,000 spectators gathered for a football game, a nefarious flight was detected, which led to the arrest of the drone operator. Through SkySafe's drone detection and advanced forensics, the University was able to provide documentation and drone details which led to the prosecution of the drone operator.

About SkySafe

SkySafe's drone detection technology enables critical infrastructure, commercial, and government organizations to identify, track, and analyze drone activity in their airspace. The cloud-based SaaS platform provides real-time and historical drone data, offering precise information on drone location, altitude, velocity, flight status, launch point, and pilot location. SkySafe's comprehensive capabilities, including advanced drone forensics, enable users to proactively respond to and alleviate security vulnerabilities before an incident occurs. Used in diverse environments—from oil rigs and water treatment facilities to campuses and stadiums—SkySafe delivers crucial insights to counter potentially malicious drones, safeguarding people and communities from security threats, operational disruptions, and privacy violations.

SkySafe's technology is tested and validated by the FAA, made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

