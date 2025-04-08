SkySafe Forms Strategic Alliance with Motorola Solutions to Deliver Counter-Drone Intelligence Through Command Center Integration and Investment

"With Motorola Solutions, we can help 911 and command center operators protect people and communities from malicious drones that may pose security threats, disrupt operations or violate privacy." Post this

"Critical infrastructure providers and enterprises need to protect their airspaces against unauthorized drones, which are becoming increasingly accessible and easy to operate," said Grant Jordan, CEO, SkySafe. "With Motorola Solutions, we can help 911 and command center operators protect people and communities from malicious drones that may pose security threats, disrupt operations or violate privacy."

Motorola Solutions will integrate SkySafe's counter-drone detection into its command center software to help 9-1-1 and command center operators optimize response. For example, real-time drone detection near critical infrastructure could trigger an alert and identify a drone's threat level, location and flight path while automatically cross-referencing with other existing incident data. Dispatchers could share this information with first responders in the field, enabling a more comprehensive and faster response.

"Whether it's game day at a university or every day at an airport, drone intrusions can have immediate, detrimental effects on people and operations," said Raj Naik, senior vice president, Strategy & Ventures, Motorola Solutions. "We're pleased to join SkySafe to bring their sensory network to public safety agencies and enterprises."

SkySafe's drone detection technology enables critical infrastructure, commercial, and government organizations to identify, track, and analyze drone activity in their airspace. The cloud-based SaaS platform provides real-time and historical drone data, offering precise information on drone location, altitude, velocity, flight status, launch point, and pilot location. SkySafe's comprehensive capabilities, including advanced drone forensics, enable users to proactively respond to and alleviate security vulnerabilities before an incident occurs. Used in diverse environments—from oil rigs and water treatment facilities to campuses and stadiums—SkySafe delivers crucial insights to counter potentially malicious drones, safeguarding people and communities from security threats, operational disruptions, and privacy violations.

SkySafe's technology is tested and validated by the FAA, made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

