SkySafe Recognized as 2025 North American Enabling Technology Leader in Drone Detection Software by Frost & Sullivan

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects the growing urgency of our work," said Grant Jordan, CEO of SkySafe. "As unauthorized drone threats continue to pose significant security challenges across sectors, from airports experiencing operational disruptions to military facilities detecting suspicious drones, our team remains dedicated to providing advanced drone detection technology that helps organizations quickly identify and respond to these increasingly common airspace threats."

SkySafe's cloud-based drone detection software offers a hardware-free solution that easily integrates with existing security infrastructure. Its drone detection technology tracks and identifies drones within a coverage zone, capturing detailed flight patterns and historical data. By providing real-time alerts via text or in-app notifications when a drone is detected, customers can quickly investigate and determine the operator's location and if security measures should be taken. In addition to these real-time alerts, SkySafe delivers in-depth drone forensics, including the drone's full flight history. This detailed forensic analysis enables customers to collaborate with law enforcement and other regulatory agencies to address and prosecute any unauthorized drone activity.

SkySafe serves customers across diverse industries that span across critical infrastructure, federal and local agencies, law enforcement, universities and private organizations, complemented by strategic partnerships with Motorola Solutions and Fortem Technologies.

"One of SkySafe's product differentiators is its versatility and diversity of application areas. The platform appeals to commercial and government/military customers, showcasing functionality and resourcefulness regardless of the customer. The technology's use cases include border security and the

protection of critical infrastructure, stadiums, airports, and correctional facilities," said Sol Ipuche, Research Analyst, Aerospace & Defense at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To review the report and learn more about SkySafe, visit: https://www.skysafe.io/blog/enabling-technology-leader

