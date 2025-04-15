SkySafe Welcomes Eileen Treanor as CFO to Strengthen Financial Leadership and Scale Operations

"We're excited about the crucial role she'll play in advancing our financial strategy and strengthening our position as an industry leader in drone detection technology." Post this

Treanor brings over 20 years of finance expertise and operational leadership experience to the company. A distinguished finance leader, she joins SkySafe from LeoLabs, where she served as CFO for the space technology company tracking satellites and debris in low Earth orbit. Her extensive background spans strategic planning, operational leadership and scaling high-growth companies. With previous leadership roles at Virgin America, Yahoo, Wikia (now Fandom), Lever, and Inkling, Treanor has demonstrated exceptional ability in scaling operations and navigating rapid organizational growth. She is a Certified Public Accountant in California, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland, and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

"Joining SkySafe was an easy decision—the team is passionate, the technology is innovative, and the mission is one I deeply believe in," said Eileen Treanor, CFO of SkySafe. "I seek out companies where I can make a strategic impact, not only in finance but across operations. SkySafe offers that perfect blend of purpose and potential, and I'm excited to help lead the company through its next chapter."

About SkySafe

SkySafe's drone detection technology enables critical infrastructure, commercial, and government organizations to identify, track, and analyze drone activity in their airspace. The cloud-based SaaS platform provides real-time and historical drone data, offering precise information on drone location, altitude, velocity, flight status, launch point, and pilot location. SkySafe's comprehensive capabilities, including advanced drone forensics, enable users to proactively respond to and alleviate security vulnerabilities before an incident occurs. Used in diverse environments—from oil rigs and water treatment facilities to campuses and stadiums—SkySafe delivers crucial insights to counter potentially malicious drones, safeguarding people and communities from security threats, operational disruptions, and privacy violations.

Media Contact

