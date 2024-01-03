Skyted, backed by Airbus and the European Space Agency, to Launch its Revolutionary Masks for Confidential Conversations on Kickstarter

Our aerospace-based noise absorbing solution will make private and discreet video and voice calls available on planes, trains, and in cabs/rideshares. Skyted is ideal for commuters, business executives and travelers, allowing private conversations no matter how public the location. Post this

"Our aerospace-based noise absorbing solution will make private and discreet video and voice calls available on planes, trains, and in cabs or rideshares," said Stéphane Hersen, Skyted CEO. "Skyted's solution is ideal for commuters, business executives and travelers anywhere they need to have a private conversation. No matter how busy or public the location is, they can now speak in silence and with the assurance that no one nearby can hear their conversation."

Skyted's acoustic innovation absorbs 80% of voice frequencies allowing for crystal clear conversations in noisy surroundings without causing disruptions or being overheard. This allows users to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere.

Skyted has tested its technology extensively with leading transportation providers around the world. Visit this interactive rail map showing connectivity tests carried out by Skyted in multiple continents along 15,000 miles of railroad tracks with ZOOM, Teams and Google Meet video conferencing platforms.

Skyted's Kickstarter launches on January 8, 2024, and can be previewed at this link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skyted/skyted-stay-connected-in-silence

Demo opportunities:

Journalists are invited to book a remote 'Teams' demo with CEO Stéphane Hersen, or an in-person demo/interview from Jan.7-12, 2024, if attending CES in Las Vegas.

To book a demo time, email us at the media contacts below.

English Media:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications

[email protected]

French Media:

Aurore Guery / Skyted

[email protected]

About Skyted:

Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.

Website: https://skyted.io/

Media Contact

Colin Trethewey, Skyted, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://skyted.io/

SOURCE Skyted