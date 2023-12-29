Skyted Redefines Communication at CES 2024 with Private Bubble, Voice Protect and Voice Awareness Features for its Privacy Masks

Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable anyone to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere Post this

Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable anyone to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere with their Mobility Privacy Mask and Skyted is launching its Hybrid Silent Mask for gamers and travelers.

The new features include:

Private Bubble - Sound Privacy that can calculate and control intelligibility (neighbors understand what you said) and perceptibility (neighbors can hear you speaking).

Voice Protect - Cybersecurity with three different technologies ensures the wearer can have secret defense-grade calls and confidential calls even in public places.

Voice awareness for gamers – Mask will reduce a gamer's scream during gameplay, lowering sound levels. This helps to avoid the issue of teenagers entering into an aggressive speech loop.

"Studies have found there is a 'tunnel effect' that can lead to more aggressive behavior; the louder you speak, the more you act and speak aggressively," said Stephane Hersen, Skyted CEO. "With our gaming mask solution, parents will have the option to control their child's speech levels and apply limits and mute their audio during gaming at their discretion. This will allow parents to potentially control the aggressiveness of their kids while gaming."

There will be live Skyted demonstrations at the following CES 2024 events in Las Vegas:

CES Unveiled, Jan. 7 ( 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Convention Center)

( at Mandalay Bay Convention Center) Pepcom, Jan. 8 ( 7 p.m. at The Mirage)

( at The Mirage) ShowStoppers, Jan. 9 ( 6 p.m. at Bellagio)

( at Bellagio) Throughout CES Jan. 9-12 at Skyted's booth in Eureka Park (details below).

Skyted at CES in Eureka Park:

Where: The Venetian Expo Hall G – booth 61001 in Eureka Park

When: January 9 to 12, 2024

Times: Jan.9/10 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.11 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.12 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

About Skyted:

Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.

Website: https://skyted.io/

Skyted on Kickstarter

With full production slated for fall 2024, Skyted will launching on Kickstarter January 8, 2024, in conjunction with CES. Please visit Skyted's Kickstarter page at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skyted/skyted-stay-connected-in-silence

