Skyted Redefines Communication at CES 2024 with Private Bubble, Voice Protect and Voice Awareness Features for its Privacy Masks

Skyted invites CES attendees to experience its revolutionary Gaming and Mobility Silent Masks which use voice absorption technology allowing users to enjoy confidential calls in public places, and quiet gaming. The new Skyted masks will be demonstrated at CES from January 7-12, 2024, in Las Vegas.
TOULOUSE, France, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyted, the speech privacy secure communication solution is pleased announce the newest features for its latest mask models that will be showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
Skyted, a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field, is led by former Airbus VP Stéphane Hersen and supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), the European Space Agency, and Airbus. Skyted's Mission is: 'Stay connected but discreet'.
Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable anyone to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere with their Mobility Privacy Mask and Skyted is launching its Hybrid Silent Mask for gamers and travelers.
The new features include:
- Private Bubble - Sound Privacy that can calculate and control intelligibility (neighbors understand what you said) and perceptibility (neighbors can hear you speaking).
- Voice Protect - Cybersecurity with three different technologies ensures the wearer can have secret defense-grade calls and confidential calls even in public places.
- Voice awareness for gamers – Mask will reduce a gamer's scream during gameplay, lowering sound levels. This helps to avoid the issue of teenagers entering into an aggressive speech loop.
"Studies have found there is a 'tunnel effect' that can lead to more aggressive behavior; the louder you speak, the more you act and speak aggressively," said Stephane Hersen, Skyted CEO. "With our gaming mask solution, parents will have the option to control their child's speech levels and apply limits and mute their audio during gaming at their discretion. This will allow parents to potentially control the aggressiveness of their kids while gaming."
There will be live Skyted demonstrations at the following CES 2024 events in Las Vegas:
- CES Unveiled, Jan. 7 (5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Convention Center)
- Pepcom, Jan. 8 (7 p.m. at The Mirage)
- ShowStoppers, Jan. 9 (6 p.m. at Bellagio)
- Throughout CES Jan. 9-12 at Skyted's booth in Eureka Park (details below).
Skyted at CES in Eureka Park:
Where: The Venetian Expo Hall G – booth 61001 in Eureka Park
When: January 9 to 12, 2024
Times: Jan.9/10 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.11 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.12 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Contacts:
To book an interview and experience a live Skyted Mask demo with CEO Stéphane Hersen, email us at the media contacts below.
CES Media (English):
Steve Winter, Heather Mahoney / Brotman|Winter|Fried PR
[email protected] / [email protected]
Kickstarter Media (English)
Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications
[email protected]
CES Media (French):
Aurore Guery / Skyted
[email protected]
About Skyted:
Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.
Website: https://skyted.io/
Skyted on Kickstarter
With full production slated for fall 2024, Skyted will launching on Kickstarter January 8, 2024, in conjunction with CES. Please visit Skyted's Kickstarter page at:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skyted/skyted-stay-connected-in-silence
